Ava Lerman’s senior year at Wisdom was already going to be remembered.

Then it became something even bigger.

Lerman reached the 1,000-point mark in basketball and the 100-goal mark in soccer, putting together one of the rarest career combinations a Maine high school athlete can achieve.

Scoring 1,000 points in basketball is difficult enough. It takes consistency, durability, and the ability to produce while every defense is built to slow you down. Reaching 100 goals in soccer requires that same kind of long-term excellence, just in a completely different sport, with different pressure, different timing, and a different skill set.

Lerman joined a very short list of documented Maine athletes to reach both 100 career soccer goals and 1,000 career basketball points, a rare two-sport double that only a handful of County athletes have achieved.

Of the nine documented Aroostook County athletes who have pulled off the soccer and basketball double, Lerman also continued a remarkable Wisdom tradition, joining two other Wisdom standouts who accomplished the same feat.

That puts her career into an even stronger perspective.

This was not just about one season. It was not just about one sport. It was years of being the player opponents had to plan around in the fall, then turning around and carrying that same scoring presence into the winter.

On the soccer field, Lerman closed her career as one of the most dangerous scoring threats in Maine. On the basketball court, she reached the 1,000-point mark and continued to be the engine for Wisdom.

Some athletes have one great season. Some have one great sport.

Lerman built a high school career that crossed seasons, courts, fields, and expectations.

In a year filled with championships, buzzer-beaters, no-hitters, and unforgettable tournament moments, Ava Lerman’s career double belongs in the countdown because it represents something bigger than one game.

It represents years of being elite.

Check back tomorrow as our countdown continues with No. 6.

Previously in the countdown:

Preview Article: [HERE]

No. 12: County Girls Soccer Floods Championship Saturday: [HERE]

No. 11: Wisdom Girls Basketball Reaches The Class S State Final: [HERE]

No. 10: County Wrestling Breaks Through: [HERE]

No. 9: Easton Boys Basketball Wins Class S North: [HERE]

No. 8: Houlton Boys Cross Country Wins Class C State Title: [HERE]

Follow me for County sports photos, score updates, local stories, and behind-the-scenes coverage from games and events across Aroostook County: [HERE]