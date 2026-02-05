It was a big night for end-of-season positioning, with Fort Fairfield and Central Aroostook trading results and the Route 1 rivalry finale helping lock in tournament seeds.

Fort Fairfield boys close 15-3 and earn the number 3 seed in Class D

Central Aroostook girls finish 17-1 and head to the Class D Tournament as the number 3 seed

Caribou boys finish 15-3 and take the number 1 seed in Class C

Boys Basketball

Fort Fairfield 55, Central Aroostook 43

Fort Fairfield finished the regular season 15-3 and will be the number 3 seed in the Class D Tournament. Ethan Walsh led the Tigers with 20 points, and Lucas Cormier added 11 points.

Central Aroostook closed at 12-6 and will host a preliminary game next week as the number 7 seed. Kellen McCrum paced the Panthers with 16 points, Will Whited scored 12 points, and Ben Woodworth added 10 points.

Caribou 77, Presque Isle 64

Caribou finished its regular season 15-3 and will take the number 1 seed in Class C. Presque Isle finished 9-9 and is in position for a home preliminary game next week as the number 8 seed in Class B. You can read the recap of this electric game [HERE]

Girls Basketball

Central Aroostook 65, Fort Fairfield 33

Central Aroostook finished 17-1 and will head to the Class D Tournament as the number 3 seed with a matchup against number 6 Woodland. Harleigh Allen led the Lady Panthers with 27 points, and Maggie Mahan added 14 points.

Fort Fairfield wrapped the regular season at 7-11 and will have a preliminary game early next week as the number 10 seed. Madison Parks led the Lady Tigers with 12 points.

We will be on the air to start the post-season with preliminary games from around the area, as well as FULL County tournament coverage.

