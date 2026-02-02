The votes are back open, and Winter Week Eight Athlete of the Week nominees are officially set across Aroostook County.

Athlete of the Week is decided by the community each week, shining a spotlight on student-athletes making an impact through big performances, leadership, and the kind of effort that lifts an entire team.

✅ Nominees are in: Winter Week Eight is live

✅ How to vote: Vote once per hour

✅ Deadline: Thursday at 1:00 PM - VOTE BELOW!

Winter Week Eight's Nominees

Congratulations to this Week Eight's nominees:

Oliver Woollard - Presque Isle High School - Scored two goals and assisted on four others in two games

Kason Bua - Presque Isle High School - Scored a season high 26 in a Wildcat win

Ally Shields - Southern Aroostook High School - Scored her 1,000th point and had a 27-point game this past week

Cyran Carlieglio - Hodgdon High School - Scored his 1,000th career point and had a 41-point game in a Hawk win

Lilly Burtt - Central Aroostook High School - Combined 42 points in two Lady Panther wins

Vote Now

Support your school and your nominee here

You can vote once per hour until Thursday at 1:00 PM.

Read Next:

🏆 Athlete of the Week hub: See all the nominees and past winners→ [LINK]

📅 Full winter broadcast schedule on 101.9 The Rock → [LINK]

Keep the scoreboard going:

✅ Score correction / missing stats → 📸 Send photos + highlights → [LINK]

Proudly presented by Northern Maine Community College! To learn more about NMCC and what they are contributing to the community, follow them HERE