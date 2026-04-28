Spring sports are back across Aroostook County, and the first Athlete of the Week vote of the season is officially open.

Four County athletes are nominated for Spring Week One Athlete of the Week

Voting closes Thursday at 1 p.m.

The winner will be announced Friday morning

Week One brings a strong group of nominees from track and field, with standout performances in running events, jumping events, and throwing events. From distance wins to field event victories, these athletes opened the spring season with the kind of performances worth recognizing.

Voting closes Thursday at 1 p.m., and the winner will be announced Friday morning.

Here are this week’s nominees:

Emma Graves, Caribou High School

Graves had a huge all-around meet for Caribou, winning both the 800m and 1600m races. She also added a second-place finish in the triple jump, showing her range across both track and field events.

James Brady, Houlton/GHCA

Brady delivered a strong day for Houlton/GHCA, winning the javelin and placing second in both the 1600m and 3200m races. That is a big combination of endurance and field event strength.

Ethan Walsh, Fort Fairfield High School

Walsh picked up a win in the high jump for Fort Fairfield and added a second-place finish in the long jump. He also placed fourth in the 100m, making it a well-rounded day across multiple events.

Breanna Burlock, Presque Isle High School

Burlock put together a strong meet for Presque Isle, placing second in the shot put, third in both the discus and javelin, and eighth in the 100m.

Now it is time to vote. Support your favorite nominee before the deadline on Thursday at 1 p.m., and check back Friday morning to see who is named Spring Week One Athlete of the Week.