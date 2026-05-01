The first Spring Athlete of the Week winner of the season is in, and Presque Isle High School’s Breanna Burlock has earned the honor.

Burlock put together a strong meet for the Wildcats, showing her range across multiple events during a busy opening stretch of the spring sports season.

She placed second in the shot put, third in both the discus and javelin, and also finished eighth in the 100m.

That kind of all-around effort is exactly what makes spring track and field so impressive. Athletes are often moving from one event to the next, balancing throws, jumps, sprints, and other events throughout the day.

For Burlock, Week One was a strong start to the season and a performance that stood out to voters across Aroostook County.

Congratulations to Breanna Burlock of Presque Isle High School, your Spring Week One Athlete of the Week.

Week Two nominations will open this afternoon, giving fans, coaches, athletes, and community members another chance to recognize standout performances from across County spring sports.