The spring sports season gave The County state titles, playoff runs, record-setting efforts, deep tournament pushes and standout performances across every corner of the region.

Now, six athletes have earned one more honor to close it out.

The 2026 Athletes of the Spring winners are Emma Graves, Amelia Matwyko and Alice Korzekwa on the girls side, along with Ben Bouchard, Calvin Richardson and Ethan Walsh on the boys side.

The winners were selected through public voting after a spring season that included weekly Athlete of the Week nominations, strong community support and some of the deepest ballots of the year.

Girls Athletes Of The Spring

Emma Graves earned the girls track and field honor after another strong season for Caribou.

Graves continued to be one of the top distance runners in The County, putting together strong performances throughout the spring and giving Caribou a steady presence near the front of the pack.

Amelia Matwyko earned the softball honor after a standout season for Houlton.

Matwyko was one of the most dominant pitchers in The County this spring, highlighted by her ability to take over games in the circle while also producing at the plate. Her season included big strikeout performances, postseason moments and one of the strongest individual softball campaigns in Northern Maine.

Alice Korzekwa earned the girls tennis honor after a strong spring on the court.

Korzekwa helped lead the way in a season that showed just how competitive County tennis continues to be. Her consistency and performance throughout the spring helped her stand out in a strong group of nominees.

Boys Athletes Of The Spring

Ben Bouchard earned the boys tennis honor after a strong season for Caribou.

Bouchard put together one of the top tennis seasons in The County, giving Caribou another standout in a spring filled with strong individual performances across several sports.

Calvin Richardson earned the baseball honor after helping lead Katahdin during one of the strongest baseball seasons in Class D North.

Richardson was a major piece of Katahdin’s run, producing at the plate, on the mound and in the biggest moments of the season. His tournament performances helped keep Katahdin in the mix deep into the postseason.

Ethan Walsh earned the boys track and field honor after a tremendous season for Fort Fairfield.

Walsh was one of the top high jumpers in the state this spring and backed that up on some of the biggest stages of the season. His performances helped make him one of the most recognizable spring athletes in The County.

A Strong Finish To The Spring

This year’s Athletes of the Spring voting included standouts from baseball, softball, track and field, and tennis.

It also wrapped up another full sports season of Athlete of the Week coverage, with nominations, voting, winners and community support helping shine a light on athletes from across Aroostook County.

Thank you to everyone who voted, shared the ballots, nominated athletes and followed along throughout the season.

Thank you as well to the coaches, athletic directors, families, schools, sponsors and communities who help make this possible throughout every sports season.

Most of all, congratulations to the 2026 Athletes of the Spring: Emma Graves, Amelia Matwyko, Alice Korzekwa, Ben Bouchard, Calvin Richardson and Ethan Walsh.

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