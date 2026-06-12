Fort Fairfield came away with a clean sweep in Spring Week Seven Athlete of the Week voting.

Addison Cole and Levi Cole were named this week’s winners after standout performances from June 1 through June 6, giving Fort Fairfield both Athlete of the Week honors in the same round of voting.

Addison Cole earned her Week Seven win after being recognized for her offensive production at the plate and her defensive work behind the plate as Fort Fairfield’s catcher during that stretch. Her all-around impact helped make her one of the top performers on the girls side of the ballot.

Levi Cole also built a strong case during Week Seven. He placed fourth in the Class C boys 110 meter hurdles, while also being recognized for his work on the baseball field. That included his third home run of the season along with strong defense behind the plate as Fort Fairfield’s catcher.

Week Seven once again featured strong performances from around The County, but when the voting closed, it was Fort Fairfield’s Addison and Levi Cole who rose to the top.

Congratulations to Addison Cole and Levi Cole, the Spring Week Seven Athlete of the Week winners.

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