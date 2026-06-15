The spring tournament stage brought out some of the biggest performances of the season, and the Spring Week Eight Athlete of the Week ballots are loaded with athletes who made an impact when the games mattered most.

This week’s boys and girls nominees include players who delivered at the plate, came through in key playoff moments, made things happen defensively, helped extend postseason runs and represented The County at the New England track and field level.

Voting is open now for both the Boys Athlete of the Week and Girls Athlete of the Week.

Voting will remain open until Thursday at 1 p.m., with both winners announced Friday morning.

Girls Athlete Of The Week Nominees

Kolbie Langley, Presque Isle High School

Kolbie Langley was nominated for her standout season at third base and her ability to come through in big spots offensively. Her nomination highlighted countless outs made from her position and important RBI hits, including a walk-off double in the seventh inning.

Trinity Lane, Katahdin High School

Trinity Lane was nominated for her ability to create offense in several different ways for Katahdin. Her nomination noted a 4-for-5 performance in a postseason scrimmage against Old Town, with all four hits coming on bunts, and said she reached safely and scored each time.

Lane was also recognized for her strength as both a bunter and hitter from the No. 4 spot in the lineup, including a bunt that brought in Katahdin’s eighth run in its semifinal win. Her nomination also noted her ability to drive the ball into the outfield, bring in multiple runs and hit for power.

Mylee Sylvia, Houlton High School

Mylee Sylvia had a huge tournament week for Houlton. She doubled, homered, walked twice and scored three times in Houlton’s comeback win over Mattanawcook Academy, then added an RBI single in the Class C North semifinals.

Cadence Binnie, Fort Fairfield High School

Cadence Binnie delivered a big performance for Fort Fairfield in its wild preliminary-round win. Binnie went 4-for-5 with 3 RBIs to help the Lady Tigers move on in the Class D North tournament.

Haily Campbell, Washburn High School

Haily Campbell put together a strong offensive performance for Washburn, going 4-for-5 with 3 RBIs in tournament play. Campbell was one of the key bats in a big offensive game for the Lady Beavers.

Vote for the Spring Week Eight Girls Athlete of the Week:

Boys Athlete Of The Week Nominees

Calvin Richardson, Katahdin High School

Calvin Richardson had a big week for Katahdin baseball. He doubled, singled and helped close out the Cougars’ quarterfinal win over Machias, then added another huge offensive performance against Bangor Christian with multiple hits, including a triple and a double.

Graedon King, Fort Fairfield High School

Graedon King helped Fort Fairfield keep its unbeaten season going and reach the Class D North final. King doubled and scored in the quarterfinal win over Schenck, then delivered a key two-run single in the Tigers’ semifinal win over Penobscot Valley.

Ethan Walsh, Fort Fairfield High School

Ethan Walsh represented Fort Fairfield at the New England track and field championships and placed fifth in the boys high jump at 6-7. It was another major performance in a spring season already filled with championship-level results.

Finn Gardiner, Hodgdon High School

Finn Gardiner was a key part of Hodgdon’s tournament run. He had two hits in Hodgdon’s preliminary-round win over Madawaska, then added a two-RBI double for the Hawks in quarterfinal action.

Sam Tardif, Wisdom High School

Sam Tardif came through for Wisdom in Class D North tournament play, collecting a hit and driving in 2 runs for the Pioneers.

Vote for the Spring Week Eight Boys Athlete of the Week:

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