Spring Week Six Athlete of the Week voting is in the books, and this week’s winners are Conor Schmidt of Katahdin High School and Journey Bragg of Washburn High School after another competitive round of voting from across Aroostook County.

Schmidt earned his Week Six win after a big stretch at the plate. He went 3-for-4 with two triples and 5 RBIs in one game, then followed that up with two hits and 2 RBIs in another, finishing with at least five hits and 7 RBIs across two reported games.

Bragg also put together a standout week for the Lady Beavers, going 3-for-4 with 5 RBIs to help lead Washburn offensively.

This week’s ballot once again featured a strong group of nominees from around The County. On the girls side, the field included Amelia Matwyko of Houlton, Kelsie Daigle of Wisdom, Tori Ervin of the Northern Maine Moose, Brooke Shields of Southern Aroostook, Journey Bragg of Washburn, and Dakotah Stevens of Katahdin. On the boys side, nominees included Max Morrow of Caribou, Nathan Brady of Houlton/GHCA, Pierce Gorneault of Caribou, Conor Schmidt of Katahdin, Nathan Tompkins of Presque Isle, Levi Cole of Fort Fairfield, and Eli Jandreau of Presque Isle.

The Week Six ballot was packed with big performances, including a no-hitter, championship meet victories, milestone moments, and strong offensive games across baseball, softball, lacrosse, and track and field. When the voting closed, though, it was Schmidt and Bragg who rose to the top.

Congratulations to Conor Schmidt and Journey Bragg, the Spring Week Six Athlete of the Week winners.

Spring Week Seven Athlete of the Week Nominations are live until Sunday 9pm, click [HERE] to nominate a student-athlete today!