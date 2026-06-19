Tournament week brought out some big performances across The County, and two of those efforts earned Spring Week Eight Athlete of the Week honors.

Finn Gardiner of Hodgdon has been named the Spring Week Eight Boys Athlete of the Week, while Cadence Binnie of Fort Fairfield has been named the Spring Week Eight Girls Athlete of the Week.

The weekly honor recognizes standout performances from games and events held June 8-13.

Gardiner Earns Boys Honor

Gardiner earned the boys honor after a strong week for Hodgdon baseball.

He had two hits in Hodgdon’s preliminary-round win over Madawaska, then added a two-RBI double in quarterfinal action against Bangor Christian.

That gave Gardiner production in multiple tournament games and helped put him among the strongest boys nominees of the week.

Gardiner was selected from a boys ballot that also included Calvin Richardson of Katahdin, Graedon King of Fort Fairfield, Ethan Walsh of Fort Fairfield and Sam Tardif of Wisdom.

Binnie Earns Girls Honor

Binnie earned the girls honor after a huge performance for Fort Fairfield softball.

She went 4-for-5 with 3 RBIs in Fort Fairfield’s 16-15 preliminary-round win over Washburn, helping the Lady Tigers advance in one of the wildest tournament games of the spring.

Binnie’s production at the plate made her one of the top girls candidates of the week and helped her secure the Spring Week Eight girls honor.

She was selected from a girls ballot that also included Kolbie Langley of Presque Isle, Trinity Lane of Katahdin, Mylee Sylvia of Houlton and Haily Campbell of Washburn.

Another Strong Week Around The County

Spring Week Eight featured playoff softball, playoff baseball and New England track and field performances, giving voters another strong ballot to choose from.

Congratulations to Finn Gardiner of Hodgdon and Cadence Binnie of Fort Fairfield, the Spring Week Eight Boys and Girls Athletes of the Week.

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