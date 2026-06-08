The spring postseason is in full swing, and County athletes gave us plenty of strong performances to look at for Spring Week Seven Athlete of the Week.

This week’s ballots include state track champions, athletes who placed at the Class B and Class C state meets, baseball and softball standouts from the final week of the regular season.

Voting is open now for both the Boys Athlete of the Week and Girls Athlete of the Week.

Voting will remain open until Thursday at 1 p.m., you can vote once per hour, with both winners announced Friday morning.

Boys Athlete Of The Week Nominees

Ethan Walsh, Fort Fairfield Track And Field

Ethan Walsh won his third straight Class C boys high jump state title, clearing 6-6. He also added top-four finishes in the 400, long jump and triple jump for Fort Fairfield.

Max Morrow, Caribou Track And Field

Max Morrow placed second in the Class B boys 200 meter dash and third in the 100 meter dash. His state meet times also qualified him for the New England Championships.

Braden Lagasse, Caribou Track And Field

Braden Lagasse returned from an early-season injury to place second in the Class B boys 1600 meter race walk with a personal-best time of 8:04.85.

Levi Cole, Fort Fairfield Baseball And Track And Field

Levi Cole placed fourth in the Class C boys 110 meter hurdles. He was also nominated for his work on the baseball field, including his third home run of the season and strong defensive play behind the plate as Fort Fairfield’s catcher.

Houlton/GHCA Boys 4x800 Relay Team

The Houlton/GHCA boys 4x800 relay team of James Brady, Nathan Brady, Malachi Witmer and Brayden Drake won the Class C state championship in 8:29.07.

Lucas Freeman, Presque Isle Track And Field

Lucas Freeman placed second in the Class B boys 110 meter hurdles and added a fifth-place finish in the 300 meter hurdles for Presque Isle at the state meet.

Vote for the Spring Week Seven Boys Athlete of the Week:

Girls Athlete Of The Week Nominees

Piper Cullen, Katahdin Softball

Piper Cullen went 5-for-5 with five runs scored, 3 RBIs, six stolen bases, two doubles and three singles for Katahdin.

Emma Graves, Caribou Track And Field

Emma Graves placed sixth in the Class B girls 3200 meter run and eighth in the 1600 meter run. Her nomination also noted that she broke a school record during the track season.

Lilly Bell, Caribou Softball

Lilly Bell went 3-for-5 across two games with 3 RBIs. Behind the plate, she threw out two base runners, including one trying to steal third base.

Andrea Ross, Houlton/GHCA Track And Field

Andrea Ross scored in three events at the Class C state meet, placing fourth in the 3200, fifth in the 1600 and tying for eighth in high jump.

Peyton Jennings, Presque Isle Softball

Peyton Jennings had a single, double and triple while driving in 5 runs for Presque Isle.

Sadie Trams, Ashland Softball

Sadie Trams was nominated for her offensive presence for Ashland during the final week of the regular season.

Addison Cole, Fort Fairfield Softball

Addison Cole was nominated for her offensive production at the plate and her defensive work behind the plate as catcher for Fort Fairfield.

Vote for the Spring Week Seven Girls Athlete of the Week:

Voting Is Open

Cast your votes now for the Spring Week Seven Boys and Girls Athletes of the Week.

Voting closes Thursday at 1 p.m., and both winners will be announced Friday morning.