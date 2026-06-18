Vote for the 101.9 The Rock Athletes of the Spring
Aroostook County athletes gave fans plenty to cheer about this spring.
From dominant pitching performances and clutch postseason moments to state-level track finishes and strong tennis runs, the spring sports season was packed with standout efforts across The County.
Now it is time to recognize some of the athletes who helped make it memorable.
Voting is officially open for the 101.9 The Rock Athletes of the Spring, with finalists in baseball, softball, boys track and field, girls track and field, boys tennis, and girls tennis.
Fans may vote once per hour until Thursday, June 25 at 9 p.m. Winners will be announced on 101.9 The Rock and online.
Baseball Athlete of the Spring Finalists
Jonah LeBlanc, Fort Fairfield
Kason Bua, Presque Isle
Calvin Richardson, Katahdin
Camden Codrey, Caribou
Michael Fitzpatrick, Hodgdon
Joel Desjardins, Wisdom/Van Buren
Isaac Beaulieu, Madawaska
Softball Athlete of the Spring Finalists
Amelia Matwyko, Houlton
Polly Cullen, Katahdin
Ava Lerman, Wisdom
Peyton Boinske, Presque Isle
Olivia Beaulieu, Caribou
Journey Bragg, Washburn
Brooke Shields, Southern Aroostook
Boys Track and Field Athlete of the Spring Finalists
Max Morrow, Caribou
Ethan Walsh, Fort Fairfield
Lucas Freeman, Presque Isle
James Brady, Houlton/GHCA
Fritz Gabo, Fort Kent
Pierce Gorneault, Caribou
Karter Poisson, Presque Isle
Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Spring Finalists
Aleah Rideout, Presque Isle
Brigid Schupbach, Presque Isle
Emma Graves, Caribou
Andrea Ross, Houlton/GHCA
Emlyn Nadeau, Fort Kent
Chloe Boma, Caribou
Emerson Miller, Presque Isle
Boys Tennis Athlete of the Spring Finalists
Ben Bouchard, Caribou
Mason Pelletier, Fort Kent
Garrett White, Presque Isle
Jaeden Wu, Houlton/GHCA
Girls Tennis Athlete of the Spring Finalists
Alice Korzekwa, Presque Isle
Emily Lapierre, Van Buren
Adriana Deschaine, Caribou
Addison Chasse, Fort Kent
Voting is open now for all six categories. Fans may vote once per hour until Wednesday, June 25 at 9 p.m.
Make your vote count and help recognize the spring athletes who stood out across Aroostook County.