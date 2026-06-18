Aroostook County athletes gave fans plenty to cheer about this spring.

From dominant pitching performances and clutch postseason moments to state-level track finishes and strong tennis runs, the spring sports season was packed with standout efforts across The County.

Now it is time to recognize some of the athletes who helped make it memorable.

Voting is officially open for the 101.9 The Rock Athletes of the Spring, with finalists in baseball, softball, boys track and field, girls track and field, boys tennis, and girls tennis.

Fans may vote once per hour until Thursday, June 25 at 9 p.m. Winners will be announced on 101.9 The Rock and online.

Baseball Athlete of the Spring Finalists

Jonah LeBlanc, Fort Fairfield

Kason Bua, Presque Isle

Calvin Richardson, Katahdin

Camden Codrey, Caribou

Michael Fitzpatrick, Hodgdon

Joel Desjardins, Wisdom/Van Buren

Isaac Beaulieu, Madawaska

Softball Athlete of the Spring Finalists

Amelia Matwyko, Houlton

Polly Cullen, Katahdin

Ava Lerman, Wisdom

Peyton Boinske, Presque Isle

Olivia Beaulieu, Caribou

Journey Bragg, Washburn

Brooke Shields, Southern Aroostook

Boys Track and Field Athlete of the Spring Finalists

Max Morrow, Caribou

Ethan Walsh, Fort Fairfield

Lucas Freeman, Presque Isle

James Brady, Houlton/GHCA

Fritz Gabo, Fort Kent

Pierce Gorneault, Caribou

Karter Poisson, Presque Isle

Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Spring Finalists

Aleah Rideout, Presque Isle

Brigid Schupbach, Presque Isle

Emma Graves, Caribou

Andrea Ross, Houlton/GHCA

Emlyn Nadeau, Fort Kent

Chloe Boma, Caribou

Emerson Miller, Presque Isle

Boys Tennis Athlete of the Spring Finalists

Ben Bouchard, Caribou

Mason Pelletier, Fort Kent

Garrett White, Presque Isle

Jaeden Wu, Houlton/GHCA

Girls Tennis Athlete of the Spring Finalists

Alice Korzekwa, Presque Isle

Emily Lapierre, Van Buren

Adriana Deschaine, Caribou

Addison Chasse, Fort Kent

Voting is open now for all six categories. Fans may vote once per hour until Wednesday, June 25 at 9 p.m.

Make your vote count and help recognize the spring athletes who stood out across Aroostook County.