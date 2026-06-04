Another busy week of spring sports across Aroostook County is in the books, and now it is time to open the next round of Athlete of the Week nominations.

Nominations are now live for Spring Week Seven Athlete of the Week, recognizing standout performances from June 1 through June 6. As the spring season continues to roll on, this week’s round will once again spotlight athletes from across The County who delivered in big moments and helped make an impact for their teams.

The Athlete of the Week series continues to highlight top performances in baseball, softball, track and field, tennis, and lacrosse, while also recognizing the leadership, consistency, and all-around effort that help separate athletes throughout the season. Whether it was a big game at the plate, a dominant outing in the circle or on the mound, a strong day on the track, or a key performance in a match, there were once again plenty of efforts worthy of attention from around the region.

Beginning with the spring stretch, the Athlete of the Week format continues with separate boys and girls winners, giving even more athletes across Aroostook County a chance to be recognized for what they are doing this season.

Nominations for Spring Week Seven are open now and will remain open until Sunday at 9 p.m. Once the nomination window closes, the next round of voting will decide which athletes earn this week’s honors.

With the postseason getting closer and the calendar turning deeper into June, strong performances only continue to grow in importance. Now is the time to make sure the athletes who stood out from June 1 through June 6 get the recognition they deserve.