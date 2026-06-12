One more week. One more ballot. One more chance to recognize the athletes who made their mark this spring across Aroostook County.

Nominations are now open for Spring Week Eight Athlete of the Week, the final weekly Athlete of the Week honor of the spring season. Nominations come from all performances from June 8 - June 13th. As the season heads toward the finish line, this last round gives fans, families, teammates, and coaches one more opportunity to spotlight the athletes who delivered in the biggest moments.

Throughout the spring, Athlete of the Week has highlighted standout performances in baseball, softball, track and field, tennis, and lacrosse, while also recognizing the leadership, effort, and consistency that help define strong seasons. Week after week, athletes from around The County have stepped up with big games, big meets, big matches, and the kinds of performances that gave local communities plenty to rally behind.

That is what makes this final weekly round feel a little different.

For some athletes, this will be one last chance to be recognized for a huge performance before the spring season closes. For others, it is a chance to cap off a strong run with one more nomination and one more push from their school and community.

As always, nominations are open to standout athletes from around The County, and Week Eight should bring another strong field into the spotlight. If there is an athlete who came through in a big way and deserves to be part of the final weekly conversation of the spring, now is the time to get that name in.

The spring season has delivered no shortage of memorable performances, and now the final weekly Athlete of the Week ballot is ready to take shape.

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