A new week of spring sports in Aroostook County brought another strong run of performances, and now it is time once again to recognize the athletes who stood out most.

Nominations are now open for Spring Week Three Athlete of the Week, covering performances from May 4 through May 9. Fans, families, teammates, coaches, and communities from across The County are invited to nominate the student-athletes who delivered big results, stepped up in key moments, and showed the kind of leadership that deserves to be recognized.

From strong outings on the baseball and softball diamond, to standout finishes in track and field, to clutch performances on the tennis court and in lacrosse, there was no shortage of athletes making their mark during the third week of the spring season.

Athlete of the Week is designed to spotlight more than just numbers. Big stat lines always stand out, but so do effort, consistency, leadership, and the moments that help lift a team. Every week during the spring season, this is a chance to celebrate the student-athletes across Aroostook County who are making an impact for their schools and communities.

The nomination window for Week Three is open now and will remain open until Sunday, May 10 at 8 p.m. Once nominations close, the next round of voting will help decide which athlete earns this week’s honor.