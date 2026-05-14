The spring sports season keeps moving across Aroostook County, and it is time to recognize another round of standout performances.

Nominations are now open for Spring Week Four Athlete of the Week, covering performances and events from Monday, May 11 through Sunday, May 17.

This week’s nominations are open to spring athletes from across The County, including baseball, softball, tennis, track and field, and lacrosse. Whether it was a big day at the plate, a strong outing on the mound, a race win, a clutch match, a personal best, or a leadership moment that helped lift a team, we want to hear about it.

Athlete of the Week is about recognizing more than just the final score. It is also about the athletes who put in the work, represent their schools well, and give their communities something to cheer about during a busy spring season.

Coaches, athletic administrators, parents, players, and fans are encouraged to submit nominations. Please include the athlete’s name, school, sport, opponent or event, and as many details as possible about the performance.

Once nominations are collected, voting will open and fans will have the chance to support the athlete they believe had the top performance of Spring Week Four.

Nominate a County athlete now and help us highlight another strong week of spring sports in Aroostook County.