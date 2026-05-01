The spring sports season is moving quickly across Aroostook County, and it is already time to start building the next Athlete of the Week ballot.

After Presque Isle High School’s Breanna Burlock was named the Spring Week One Athlete of the Week, nominations for Spring Week Two Athlete of the Week are now OPEN!

This is the chance for coaches, athletes, families, and fans to recognize standout performances from across the County. Whether it happened on the track, in the field, on the tennis court, on the baseball diamond, the softball field, or in lacrosse, we want to hear about it.

Spring sports can move fast, and many athletes are balancing multiple events, busy schedules, and quick turnarounds. Athlete of the Week is a way to make sure those performances do not get missed.

Nominees can come from any County spring sport, including:

Track and field

Baseball

Softball

Tennis

Lacrosse

If an athlete had a big game, won an event, set a personal best, delivered in a key moment, or showed strong leadership for their team, send in the nomination.

Spring Week Two nominations open this afternoon. Help us recognize the athletes who are making an early impact this season across Aroostook County.