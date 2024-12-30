Voting LIVE for Week 3 Athlete of the Week!

101.9 The Rock is pleased to announce the nominees for the Week Three Athlete of the Week! Each week, we celebrate local student-athletes who have showcased exceptional talent and dedication in their respective sports. We rely on your valuable input to determine the winner, so make your voice heard!

Here are Week 3's nominees:

Ethan Collier - Southern Aroostook High School - Basketball

Aden Jeffers - Fort Kent High School - Basketball

Camden Pelletier - Wisdom High School - Basketball

Jacob Bennett - Presque Isle - Skiing

Lily Oliver - Fort Kent High School - Basketball

Harleigh Allen - Central Aroostook High School - Basketball

Gan Curtis - Presque Isle High School - Basketball

These standout athletes have delivered game-winning plays, demonstrated incredible sportsmanship, and displayed unwavering determination. Their hard work and achievements deserve recognition, and you have the opportunity to be a part of it. Cast your vote for this week's top performer and show your support for our rising stars. Together, let's celebrate the talent and dedication of our local student-athletes. Your vote can make a difference!

Know an athlete whose performance was outstanding this week? Nominate them HERE! Nominations live until January 5!