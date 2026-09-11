Wednesday’s County Scoreboard brought another good mix of soccer and golf, with shutouts, firsts, hat tricks and strong team rounds all making the list.

Katahdin girls soccer picked up a shutout win over Penquis, Houlton and Hodgdon both earned boys soccer victories, and Central Aroostook and Presque Isle came away with wins on the golf course.

WHAT happened: County teams added wins in girls soccer, boys soccer and golf.

WHO stood out: Joey Richardson and Mia McNally scored twice each for Katahdin, Cooper Willard had a hat trick for Houlton, and Kellen McCrum earned medalist honors for Central Aroostook.

WHY it matters: The early fall season is starting to build, and teams are stacking results while several athletes are putting up strong individual performances.

Katahdin Girls Blank Penquis

Katahdin girls soccer put together a strong showing in a 4-0 win over Penquis.

Joey Richardson and Mia McNally each scored twice for the Lady Cougars, giving Katahdin all the offense it needed.

The Lady Cougars also kept Penquis off the scoreboard, turning the matchup into another strong early-season result.

Houlton Boys Top Schenck

Houlton boys soccer picked up a 4-1 win over Schenck.

Cooper Willard led the way for the Shires with a hat trick, continuing a strong start to the fall.

Freshman Beckett Koehler also scored his first high school goal for Houlton, giving the Shires another highlight from the win.

In net, freshman Alex Fish earned his first high school win for Houlton.

Hodgdon Boys Edge Penobscot Valley

Hodgdon came away with a tight 2-1 boys soccer win over Penobscot Valley.

Noah Arbab and Grayson Boisevert scored for the Hawks, giving Hodgdon enough offense to finish off the road result.

Henry Brochu scored the lone goal for Penobscot Valley.

Central Aroostook Golf Beats Ashland

Central Aroostook had a strong day on the golf course, beating Ashland 162-244.

Kellen McCrum led the Panthers with the medalist round, shooting a 39.

Central Aroostook also got a 40 from Kohen Kinney, a 40 from Dylan McKeen and a 43 from Max Couture.

Cole Soucy led Ashland with a 44.

Presque Isle Golf Tops Ellsworth

Presque Isle also picked up a golf win, beating Ellsworth 179-186. You can get the full result of this match [HERE]

Today’s County Schedule

Today’s games are listed as scheduled and are subject to change.

Boys Soccer

Mattanawcook Academy at Wisdom, 3 p.m.

Madawaska at Southern Aroostook, 3 p.m.

Central Aroostook at MSSM, 7 p.m.

Washburn at Easton, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Lee Academy at Wisdom, 3:30 p.m.

Madawaska at Southern Aroostook, 3 p.m.

Sumner at East Grand, 4 p.m.

Washburn at Easton, 5 p.m.

Central Aroostook at MSSM, 5 p.m.

Hodgdon at Ashland, 7 p.m.

Houlton at Fort Kent, 7 p.m.

Cross Country

Presque Isle Invitational at UMPI, 4 p.m.

As always, coaches, parents, players and fans are encouraged to send in scores, stats, photos, schedule changes and standout performances from around The County, by clicking [HERE] or [HERE]!

Fall Week Two Athlete of the Week nominations are live until Sunday at 9pm! Nominate a student-athlete [HERE]!