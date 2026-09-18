Van Buren made it a clean sweep on the soccer field Thursday, while Wisdom and Houlton battled through a close boys matchup to round out the County scoreboard.

Emily Lapierre scored three times to lead the Lady Crusaders past Schenck/Stearns 5-3, and Van Buren’s boys added a 5-1 win. Wisdom’s boys also came away with a 3-2 victory over Houlton despite a two-goal performance from Cooper Willard for the Shires.

WHAT happened: Van Buren swept its boys and girls matchups with Schenck/Stearns, while Wisdom edged Houlton in boys soccer.

WHO stood out: Lapierre recorded a hat trick, Madelyn Marquis added a goal and two assists for Van Buren, and Willard scored twice for Houlton.

WHY it matters: Thursday’s three results included a pair of close games and a two-win day for Van Buren.

Lapierre Leads Lady Crusaders

Van Buren’s girls picked up a 5-3 win over Schenck/Stearns behind three goals from Emily Lapierre.

Natalie Beaulieu and Madelyn Marquis also scored for the Lady Crusaders, with Marquis adding two assists.

The win completed a sweep for Van Buren, as the Crusaders’ boys earned a 5-1 victory over Schenck/Stearns in their matchup.

Wisdom Boys Hold Off Houlton

Wisdom came away with a 3-2 win over Houlton in boys soccer.

Cooper Willard scored both goals for the Shires, but the Pioneers finished with the one-goal victory.

Today’s County Schedule

Friday, September 18

Today’s games are listed as scheduled and are subject to change.

Boys Soccer: Fort Fairfield at Washburn, 5 p.m.

Girls Soccer: Wisdom at Bangor Christian, 4 p.m.; Katahdin at Calais, 4 p.m.; Hodgdon at Madawaska, 4 p.m.; Bucksport at Fort Kent, 7 p.m.; Fort Fairfield at Washburn, 7 p.m.

Football: Ellsworth at Houlton, 7 p.m.

Track: Caribou Invitational at Caribou High School, 4 p.m.

As always, coaches, parents, players and fans are encouraged to send in scores, stats, photos, schedule changes and standout performances from around The County, by clicking [HERE] or [HERE]!

Week Three Athlete of the Week nominations are open until Sunday 9pm, use the link below to nominate a student-athlete!

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