Wednesday’s County soccer slate included a hat trick in Mars Hill, a pair of Fort Fairfield shutouts and wins for Caribou, Washburn and Ashland.

Mitchell Burtt scored three times to lead Central Aroostook past Woodland on the boys side, while Lucas Cormier accounted for both Fort Fairfield goals against Hodgdon. On the girls side, Ashland edged Central Aroostook and Fort Fairfield blanked Hodgdon.

Burtt Hat Trick Leads Central Aroostook

Central Aroostook beat Woodland 6-2 in boys soccer.

Mitchell Burtt scored three goals for the Panthers. Kellen McCrum, Jensen Bell and Dylan McKeen also scored.

Evan Monk and Niklas Siering scored for Woodland.

Washburn Boys Top Southern Aroostook

Washburn picked up a 4-2 win over Southern Aroostook.

Caribou Boys Blank Fort Kent

Caribou earned a 3-0 win over Fort Kent.

Cormier Scores Twice For Fort Fairfield

Fort Fairfield beat Hodgdon 2-0.

Lucas Cormier scored both goals for the Tigers.

Ashland Girls Edge Central Aroostook

Ashland earned a 3-2 win over Central Aroostook.

Piper Woolard and Lilly Burtt scored for the Lady Panthers.

Fort Fairfield Girls Blank Hodgdon

Fort Fairfield picked up a 6-0 win over Hodgdon.

Hermon Girls Top Presque Isle

Hermon beat Presque Isle 5-2.

Emily Collins and Libby Greenlaw scored for the Lady Wildcats, while Delanie Cyr added an assist.

Today’s County Schedule

Today’s games are listed as scheduled and are subject to change.

Schenck/Stearns at Van Buren, 4 p.m. - Both Boys and Girls

Wisdom at Houlton, 6 p.m.

As always, coaches, parents, players and fans are encouraged to send in scores, stats, photos, schedule changes and standout performances from around The County, by clicking [HERE] or [HERE]!

Week Two Athlete of the Week voting is live until Thursday at 3pm. You can vote once per hour [HERE]