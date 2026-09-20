Saturday brought two wins for Presque Isle against Foxcroft Academy, including a double-overtime finish in boys soccer and a shutout for the Lady Wildcats.

Trent Mastro scored the game-winner in the boys’ 3-2 victory, while Jackson Greaves accounted for Presque Isle’s other two goals. On the girls side, Hailey Plant scored twice in a 2-0 win.

Wisdom’s girls and Van Buren’s boys also posted shutouts, while Caribou’s teams faced John Bapst.

Mastro Wins It For Presque Isle In Double Overtime

Presque Isle boys soccer needed double overtime to get past Foxcroft Academy, earning a 3-2 victory.

Trent Mastro scored the game-winner for the Wildcats after Jackson Greaves had provided their first two goals.

Josh Harvell and Isaac Gogain each added an assist for Presque Isle.

Plant Scores Twice As Lady Wildcats Blank Foxcroft

Presque Isle’s girls completed the soccer sweep with a 2-0 win over Foxcroft Academy.

Hailey Plant scored both goals for the Lady Wildcats, with assists from Emily Collins and Peyton Boinske.

Wisdom Girls Shut Out Woodland

Wisdom picked up a 5-0 girls soccer win over Woodland.

Van Buren Boys Roll Past East Grand

Van Buren earned an 8-0 boys soccer win over East Grand.

John Bapst Takes Two From Caribou

John Bapst beat Caribou 8-0 in girls soccer and picked up a 6-1 victory over the Vikings in boys soccer.

Today’s County Schedule

Sunday, September 20. Schedules are subject to change.

College soccer: The University of Southern Maine men are scheduled to visit UMPI at 3 p.m.

Monday’s County Schedule

Boys Soccer

Katahdin at Southern Aroostook, 3:30 p.m.

Fort Kent at George Stevens Academy/Deer Isle-Stonington, 4 p.m.

Fort Fairfield at Madawaska, 5:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Katahdin at Southern Aroostook, 3:30 p.m.

Houlton at Schenck/Stearns, 4 p.m.

Fort Fairfield at Madawaska, 7:30 p.m.

As always, coaches, parents, players and fans are encouraged to send in scores, stats, photos, schedule changes and standout performances from around The County, by clicking [HERE] or [HERE]!

Week Three Athlete of the Week nominations are open until Sunday 9pm, use the link below to nominate a student-athlete!

[WEEK THREE NOMINATION FORM]