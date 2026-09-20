Another busy week of high school sports across Aroostook County brought plenty of memorable moments, including two double-overtime soccer finishes and an impressive afternoon of cross country in Caribou.

Now it's time to look back at five of the week's standout stories and count down five things to watch as another week of County sports gets underway.

Welcome to the first edition of the Sunday Five and Five!

The Five Best From Last Week

5. Washburn Boys Take Down Fort Fairfield

Washburn picked up a big 1-0 boys soccer victory over Fort Fairfield on Friday, with Kyle Waye scoring the game-winner for the Beavers.

The win followed Wednesday's 4-2 victory over Southern Aroostook, giving Washburn two victories in three days.

4. Presque Isle Boys Complete Double-OT Comeback

Down 2-0 early against Foxcroft Academy on Saturday, the Wildcats battled back to force overtime before pulling out a 3-2 victory.

Jackson Greaves scored twice to bring Presque Isle even, and Trent Mastro delivered the game-winner in double overtime.

3. Katahdin Wins a Double-OT Thriller

Conor Schmidt scored both goals for Katahdin, including the double-overtime winner off an assist from Hunter Chickering, as the Cougars defeated Ashland 2-1 Tuesday.

Schmidt also recorded a hat trick and an assist against Shead earlier in the week, giving him five goals across two games.

2. Ashland and Central Aroostook Deliver a Possible Regional Final Preview

Two unbeaten girls soccer teams met Wednesday in Mars Hill, with Ashland coming away with a 3-2 victory over Central Aroostook.

It was a closely contested matchup between two County programs that could find themselves meeting again when the Class D North tournament arrives.

1. County Runners Shine at the Caribou Invitational

County athletes swept all four varsity titles at Friday's Caribou Invitational.

Caribou's Pierce Gorneault won the boys race in 16:46.71, while Emma Graves claimed the girls title in 19:21.18.

Houlton/GHCA won the boys team championship, and Presque Isle took the girls team title, with both teams placing five runners among the top seven finishers.