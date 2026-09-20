Sunday Five and Five: Double-OT Drama and a Big Week Ahead
Another busy week of high school sports across Aroostook County brought plenty of memorable moments, including two double-overtime soccer finishes and an impressive afternoon of cross country in Caribou.
Now it's time to look back at five of the week's standout stories and count down five things to watch as another week of County sports gets underway.
Welcome to the first edition of the Sunday Five and Five!
The Five Best From Last Week
5. Washburn Boys Take Down Fort Fairfield
Washburn picked up a big 1-0 boys soccer victory over Fort Fairfield on Friday, with Kyle Waye scoring the game-winner for the Beavers.
The win followed Wednesday's 4-2 victory over Southern Aroostook, giving Washburn two victories in three days.
4. Presque Isle Boys Complete Double-OT Comeback
Down 2-0 early against Foxcroft Academy on Saturday, the Wildcats battled back to force overtime before pulling out a 3-2 victory.
Jackson Greaves scored twice to bring Presque Isle even, and Trent Mastro delivered the game-winner in double overtime.
3. Katahdin Wins a Double-OT Thriller
Conor Schmidt scored both goals for Katahdin, including the double-overtime winner off an assist from Hunter Chickering, as the Cougars defeated Ashland 2-1 Tuesday.
Schmidt also recorded a hat trick and an assist against Shead earlier in the week, giving him five goals across two games.
2. Ashland and Central Aroostook Deliver a Possible Regional Final Preview
Two unbeaten girls soccer teams met Wednesday in Mars Hill, with Ashland coming away with a 3-2 victory over Central Aroostook.
It was a closely contested matchup between two County programs that could find themselves meeting again when the Class D North tournament arrives.
1. County Runners Shine at the Caribou Invitational
County athletes swept all four varsity titles at Friday's Caribou Invitational.
Caribou's Pierce Gorneault won the boys race in 16:46.71, while Emma Graves claimed the girls title in 19:21.18.
Houlton/GHCA won the boys team championship, and Presque Isle took the girls team title, with both teams placing five runners among the top seven finishers.
Five Big Things to Watch This Week
5. Presque Isle and Fort Kent Meet on Back-to-Back Nights
The Wildcats and Warriors meet twice in Fort Kent this week, with the girls playing Tuesday at 7 p.m. and the boys following Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Presque Isle's girls are coming off a 2-0 shutout of Foxcroft, while the Wildcat boys enter the week following Saturday's double-OT victory.
4. A Big Saturday of Class B North Soccer
Presque Isle and Caribou both host soccer doubleheaders Saturday, September 26, with four games on the schedule.
At Presque Isle:
Girls Soccer: Hermon at Presque Isle, noon
Boys Soccer: Hermon at Presque Isle, 2 p.m.
At Caribou:
Girls Soccer: Foxcroft Academy at Caribou, noon
Boys Soccer: Foxcroft Academy at Caribou, 2 p.m.
3. County Runners Head to the Old Town Sectionals
Following Friday's impressive showing in Caribou, County runners head south for the 76th Old Town Sectional Cross Country Invitational on Saturday, September 26.
It will be another opportunity to see how our local runners stack up as the fall season continues.
2. Penobscot Valley Visits Ashland
Ashland's girls return to action Thursday, September 24, hosting Penobscot Valley at 4 p.m.
Coming off their victory over Central Aroostook, the Lady Hornets face another matchup worth following as the Class D North season continues.
1. Fort Fairfield and Madawaska Finally Meet
After their original September 3 games were postponed, Fort Fairfield and Madawaska are scheduled to meet Monday evening for a boys and girls soccer doubleheader.
Madawaska's boys are coming off a 7-0 victory over Hodgdon, while Fort Fairfield looks to rebound from Friday's loss to Washburn.
Both girls teams enter the matchup following victories, with Madawaska shutting out Hodgdon 9-0 and Fort Fairfield defeating Washburn 2-1.
Boys Soccer: Fort Fairfield at Madawaska, 5:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer: Fort Fairfield at Madawaska, 7:30 p.m.