Monday’s County soccer slate brought a big scoring day for Katahdin, a Hodgdon sweep of Southern Aroostook and two wins for Central Aroostook over Washburn.

The Katahdin boys filled the net in a 12-0 win over Shead, while the Lady Cougars also picked up a win over Shead on the girls side. Hodgdon earned shutouts in both boys and girls soccer against Southern Aroostook, and Central Aroostook added wins on both sides against Washburn.

Katahdin Boys Roll Past Shead

Katahdin boys soccer beat Shead 12-0.

Conor Schmidt led the Cougars with three goals and an assist. Bryten Hartsgrove scored twice, and Blake Rush added a goal and two assists.

Ben Rivers, Chandler Libby and Ian Cummings each had a goal and an assist. Leighton Rodgerson, Gabe Landry and Jacob Mathews each added a goal.

Central Aroostook Boys Blank Washburn

Central Aroostook earned a 4-0 boys soccer win over Washburn.

Hodgdon Boys Shut Out Southern Aroostook

Hodgdon beat Southern Aroostook 2-0 in boys soccer.

Wyatt Oliver scored both goals for the Hawks. Mason Polchies and Finn Gardiner had the assists.

Katahdin Girls Beat Shead

Katahdin girls soccer beat Shead 3-1.

Mia McNally had a goal and an assist for the Lady Cougars. Joey Richardson and Alaina Rodgerson also scored for Katahdin. Trinity Lane posted 20 saves in goal in the win.

Tanisha Bulber scored Shead’s lone goal.

Central Aroostook Girls Edge Washburn

Central Aroostook picked up a 2-1 girls soccer win over Washburn.

Hodgdon Girls Blank Southern Aroostook

Hodgdon earned a 1-0 girls soccer win over Southern Aroostook.

Today’s County Schedule

Today’s games are listed as scheduled and are subject to change.

Boys Soccer

Ashland at Katahdin, 4 p.m.

Presque Isle at Hermon, 5 p.m.

Houlton at Van Buren, 5 p.m.

Easton at Madawaska, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

East Grand at Woodland, 4 p.m.

Central at Schenck/Stearns, 4 p.m.

Easton at Madawaska, 5 p.m.

Houlton at Van Buren, 7 p.m.

As always, coaches, parents, players and fans are encouraged to send in scores, stats, photos, schedule changes and standout performances from around The County, by clicking [HERE] or [HERE]!

Week Two Athlete of the Week voting is live until Thursday at 3pm. You can vote once per hour [HERE]