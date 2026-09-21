Another week of big performances across Aroostook County has produced 11 finalists for Fall Week Three Athlete of the Week, and now it's time for County sports fans to make their picks.

Six boys and five girls are on this week's ballot following standout performances from September 14 through September 19.

From six-goal weeks and double-overtime winners to medalist rounds, defensive leadership and strong finishes on the cross-country course, this week's nominees found plenty of ways to make an impact.

Voting is open once per hour in both polls through Thursday, September 24, at 3 p.m. The winners will be announced Friday morning.

Boys Athlete of the Week Nominees

Mitchell Burtt, Central Aroostook, Soccer

Burtt stepped up as a leader for the Panthers, scoring five goals across two games during Week Three.

His performances included a hat trick in Central Aroostook's 6-2 victory over Woodland, helping lead the Panthers' offensive effort.

Alex Violette, Van Buren, Soccer

Violette put together a huge three-game stretch for the Crusaders, finishing the week with six goals and four assists as Van Buren picked up three victories.

He opened with two goals and two assists in a 6-1 win over Houlton on September 15, added two goals in a 5-1 victory over Schenck on September 17, and finished with two goals and two assists in an 8-0 win at East Grand on September 19.

That's 10 direct goal contributions in three games for Violette.

Kyle Waye, Washburn, Soccer

Waye delivered the deciding goal in Washburn's 1-0 victory over Fort Fairfield, helping the Beavers pick up a big win in a closely contested County matchup.

Trent Mastro, Presque Isle, Soccer

Mastro scored twice in Presque Isle's 4-1 victory over Hermon before coming through with the double-overtime game-winner in the Wildcats' 3-2 victory over Foxcroft Academy.

Three goals across two wins, including one that ended a double-overtime battle, earned Mastro his place on the ballot.

Dylan McKeen, Central Aroostook, Golf and Soccer

McKeen earns his nomination after contributing for Central Aroostook in two varsity sports.

He claimed medalist honors with a round of 39 in the Panthers' September 15 golf match.

A consistent top-six finisher for the golf team, McKeen is also playing varsity soccer, contributing goals and assists during Week Three.

Brayden Drake, Houlton/GHCA, Cross-Country

Drake finished second at the Caribou Invitational, completing the boys 5K in 17:12.02.

His finish helped lead Houlton/GHCA to the boys team championship, with five runners placing among the first seven finishers.

VOTE FOR THE BOYS ATHLETE OF THE WEEK

Girls Athlete of the Week Nominees

Hailey Plant, Presque Isle, Soccer

Plant scored both goals in Presque Isle's 2-0 shutout victory over Foxcroft Academy on Saturday, helping the Lady Wildcats complete a soccer sweep of the Ponies.

Claire Bauzenberger, Ashland, Soccer

Bauzenberger earns her nomination for her work on the defensive side of the field and her leadership for the Lady Hornets.

A strong defensive player, Bauzenberger has stepped up as a leader for Ashland, making an impact that goes beyond the scoring column.

Madelyn Marquis, Van Buren, Soccer

Marquis helped lead Van Buren to a 5-3 victory over Schenck/Stearns, contributing both as a scorer and playmaker.

She finished with a goal and two assists, directly contributing to three of the Lady Crusaders' five goals in the win.

Ava Ezell, Houlton, Soccer

Ezell helped Houlton pick up a closely contested victory over Van Buren, scoring one of the Lady Shires' two goals in a 2-1 win.

Her contribution helped Houlton secure the victory and earned her a place on the Week Three ballot.

Trinity Lane, Katahdin, Soccer

Lane turned in a strong afternoon in goal for the Lady Cougars, recording 20 saves in Katahdin's 3-1 victory over Shead.

VOTE FOR THE GIRLS ATHLETE OF THE WEEK

Make Your Week Three Picks

From big scoring totals and overtime winners to defensive leadership, strong race finishes and a two-sport standout, this week's ballot recognizes athletes making an impact in different ways across The County.

Read through their performances, make your selections in both polls and come back each hour to support your picks.

Voting closes Thursday, September 24, at 3 p.m.

The Fall Week Three boys and girls Athletes of the Week will be announced Friday morning.

Congratulations to all 11 nominees, and thank you to everyone who submitted nominations and continues to support County student-athletes!

As always, coaches, parents, players and fans are encouraged to send in scores, stats, photos, schedule changes and standout performances from around The County, by clicking [HERE] or [HERE]!