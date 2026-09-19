Friday brought another big afternoon of cross country to The County, with Caribou’s Pierce Gorneault and Emma Graves winning the individual races at the Caribou Invitational.

Houlton/GHCA claimed the boys team title with five runners among the first seven finishers, while Presque Isle’s girls placed five runners in the top seven to take the girls team championship.

There was plenty happening on the soccer fields, too, including a milestone goal for Washburn, two hat tricks for Madawaska and five County girls soccer results.

Gorneault Wins Boys Race, Houlton/GHCA Takes Team Title

Caribou’s Pierce Gorneault led the boys 5K from the top of the results sheet, winning the individual title in 16:46.71.

Houlton/GHCA followed with four consecutive finishers. Brayden Drake placed second in 17:12.02, Malachi Witmer was third in 17:13.55, Logan Witmer took fourth in 17:24.60, and Nathan Brady finished fifth in 17:27.52.

Caribou’s Tewolde Stewart placed sixth in 17:30.66, followed by Houlton/GHCA’s Wyatt Quint in seventh at 17:33.25.

That grouping gave Houlton/GHCA five runners among the first seven finishers and the boys team championship with 21 points.

Caribou finished second with 39 points. In addition to Gorneault and Stewart, the Vikings received scoring performances from Peyton Gorneault in ninth, Xander Jamieson in 11th and Cameron Levesque in 12th.

Presque Isle took third with 67 points, led by Paxton Darrell’s eighth-place finish in 17:57.22. Jeremy Charette added a 10th-place finish for the Wildcats.

Boys varsity team scores

Place Team Points 1 Houlton/GHCA 21 2 Caribou 39 3 Presque Isle 67

Boys varsity top 10

Place Athlete School Time 1 Pierce Gorneault Caribou 16:46.71 2 Brayden Drake Houlton/GHCA 17:12.02 3 Malachi Witmer Houlton/GHCA 17:13.55 4 Logan Witmer Houlton/GHCA 17:24.60 5 Nathan Brady Houlton/GHCA 17:27.52 6 Tewolde Stewart Caribou 17:30.66 7 Wyatt Quint Houlton/GHCA 17:33.25 8 Paxton Darrell Presque Isle 17:57.22 9 Peyton Gorneault Caribou 18:29.39 10 Jeremy Charette Presque Isle 18:53.91

Fort Kent’s Jaxson Saucier finished 21st in 22:14.96, while Central Aroostook’s Carlson Rolon placed 23rd in 23:27.92.

Graves Wins Girls Race, Presque Isle Claims Team Championship

Caribou’s Emma Graves won the girls 5K in 19:21.18, finishing ahead of Presque Isle’s Lillian Johnson, who placed second in 20:07.95.

The Lady Wildcats followed with Aleah Rideout in third at 20:31.08. Caribou’s Jenna Strid finished fourth in 21:00.62, with Presque Isle’s Taylor York fifth, Abra Connell sixth and Marie Johnston seventh.

Presque Isle’s five scoring runners all finished among the first seven, giving the Lady Wildcats the girls team championship with 23 points.

Caribou finished second with 36 points, led by Graves, Strid and eighth-place finisher Isabella Albert. Anna Haley and Elizabeth Robbins completed the Vikings’ scoring five.

Houlton/GHCA placed third with 83 points, led by Isabella McCarthy in 16th place.

Presque Isle had seven runners among the girls top 10, with Jade Clayton finishing ninth and Kailynn Huntington taking 10th.

Girls varsity team scores

Place Team Points 1 Presque Isle 23 2 Caribou 36 3 Houlton/GHCA 83

Girls varsity top 10

Place Athlete School Time 1 Emma Graves Caribou 19:21.18 2 Lillian Johnson Presque Isle 20:07.95 3 Aleah Rideout Presque Isle 20:31.08 4 Jenna Strid Caribou 21:00.62 5 Taylor York Presque Isle 21:16.96 6 Abra Connell Presque Isle 21:42.78 7 Marie Johnston Presque Isle 22:17.62 8 Isabella Albert Caribou 22:18.95 9 Jade Clayton Presque Isle 24:57.30 10 Kailynn Huntington Presque Isle 25:10.15

Among other County runners, Washburn’s Eleanora Streeter finished 14th in 26:27.59, and MSSM’s Theodora Panagoiliopoulou placed 23rd in 31:53.91.

Friday’s County Soccer Results

Boys Soccer

Washburn 1, Fort Fairfield 0

Kyle Waye scored the game-winning goal for the Beavers.

Madawaska 7, Hodgdon 0

Josh Querze and Aiden Gagnon each recorded a hat trick for the Owls.

Woodland 2, Penobscot Valley 1

The Dragons came away with the one-goal victory.

Girls Soccer

Bangor Christian 2, Wisdom 0

Calais 3, Katahdin 1

Fort Fairfield 2, Washburn 1

Madawaska 9, Hodgdon 0

Fort Kent 3, Bucksport 0

Today’s County Schedule

Boys Soccer

Caribou at John Bapst, 12:45 p.m.

Van Buren at East Grand, 1 p.m.

Foxcroft Academy at Presque Isle, 2 p.m.

Girls Soccer