The County Scoreboard: Gorneault, Graves Win Caribou Invitational, Results, and Soccer Scores

The County Scoreboard: Gorneault, Graves Win Caribou Invitational, Results, and Soccer Scores

Jon Ouellette

Friday brought another big afternoon of cross country to The County, with Caribou’s Pierce Gorneault and Emma Graves winning the individual races at the Caribou Invitational.

Houlton/GHCA claimed the boys team title with five runners among the first seven finishers, while Presque Isle’s girls placed five runners in the top seven to take the girls team championship.

There was plenty happening on the soccer fields, too, including a milestone goal for Washburn, two hat tricks for Madawaska and five County girls soccer results.

Gorneault Wins Boys Race, Houlton/GHCA Takes Team Title

Caribou’s Pierce Gorneault led the boys 5K from the top of the results sheet, winning the individual title in 16:46.71.

Houlton/GHCA followed with four consecutive finishers. Brayden Drake placed second in 17:12.02, Malachi Witmer was third in 17:13.55, Logan Witmer took fourth in 17:24.60, and Nathan Brady finished fifth in 17:27.52.

Caribou’s Tewolde Stewart placed sixth in 17:30.66, followed by Houlton/GHCA’s Wyatt Quint in seventh at 17:33.25.

That grouping gave Houlton/GHCA five runners among the first seven finishers and the boys team championship with 21 points.

Caribou finished second with 39 points. In addition to Gorneault and Stewart, the Vikings received scoring performances from Peyton Gorneault in ninth, Xander Jamieson in 11th and Cameron Levesque in 12th.

Presque Isle took third with 67 points, led by Paxton Darrell’s eighth-place finish in 17:57.22. Jeremy Charette added a 10th-place finish for the Wildcats.

Boys varsity team scores

Place

Team

Points

1

Houlton/GHCA

21

2

Caribou

39

3

Presque Isle

67

Boys varsity top 10

Place

Athlete

School

Time

1

Pierce Gorneault

Caribou

16:46.71

2

Brayden Drake

Houlton/GHCA

17:12.02

3

Malachi Witmer

Houlton/GHCA

17:13.55

4

Logan Witmer

Houlton/GHCA

17:24.60

5

Nathan Brady

Houlton/GHCA

17:27.52

6

Tewolde Stewart

Caribou

17:30.66

7

Wyatt Quint

Houlton/GHCA

17:33.25

8

Paxton Darrell

Presque Isle

17:57.22

9

Peyton Gorneault

Caribou

18:29.39

10

Jeremy Charette

Presque Isle

18:53.91

Fort Kent’s Jaxson Saucier finished 21st in 22:14.96, while Central Aroostook’s Carlson Rolon placed 23rd in 23:27.92.

Graves Wins Girls Race, Presque Isle Claims Team Championship

Caribou’s Emma Graves won the girls 5K in 19:21.18, finishing ahead of Presque Isle’s Lillian Johnson, who placed second in 20:07.95.

The Lady Wildcats followed with Aleah Rideout in third at 20:31.08. Caribou’s Jenna Strid finished fourth in 21:00.62, with Presque Isle’s Taylor York fifth, Abra Connell sixth and Marie Johnston seventh.

Presque Isle’s five scoring runners all finished among the first seven, giving the Lady Wildcats the girls team championship with 23 points.

Caribou finished second with 36 points, led by Graves, Strid and eighth-place finisher Isabella Albert. Anna Haley and Elizabeth Robbins completed the Vikings’ scoring five.

Houlton/GHCA placed third with 83 points, led by Isabella McCarthy in 16th place.

Presque Isle had seven runners among the girls top 10, with Jade Clayton finishing ninth and Kailynn Huntington taking 10th.

Girls varsity team scores

Place

Team

Points

1

Presque Isle

23

2

Caribou

36

3

Houlton/GHCA

83

Girls varsity top 10

Place

Athlete

School

Time

1

Emma Graves

Caribou

19:21.18

2

Lillian Johnson

Presque Isle

20:07.95

3

Aleah Rideout

Presque Isle

20:31.08

4

Jenna Strid

Caribou

21:00.62

5

Taylor York

Presque Isle

21:16.96

6

Abra Connell

Presque Isle

21:42.78

7

Marie Johnston

Presque Isle

22:17.62

8

Isabella Albert

Caribou

22:18.95

9

Jade Clayton

Presque Isle

24:57.30

10

Kailynn Huntington

Presque Isle

25:10.15

Among other County runners, Washburn’s Eleanora Streeter finished 14th in 26:27.59, and MSSM’s Theodora Panagoiliopoulou placed 23rd in 31:53.91.

Friday’s County Soccer Results

Boys Soccer

Washburn 1, Fort Fairfield 0

Kyle Waye scored the game-winning goal for the Beavers.

Madawaska 7, Hodgdon 0

Josh Querze and Aiden Gagnon each recorded a hat trick for the Owls.

Woodland 2, Penobscot Valley 1

The Dragons came away with the one-goal victory.

Girls Soccer

Bangor Christian 2, Wisdom 0

Calais 3, Katahdin 1

Fort Fairfield 2, Washburn 1

Madawaska 9, Hodgdon 0

Fort Kent 3, Bucksport 0

Today’s County Schedule

Boys Soccer

  • Caribou at John Bapst, 12:45 p.m.

  • Van Buren at East Grand, 1 p.m.

  • Foxcroft Academy at Presque Isle, 2 p.m.

Girls Soccer

  • Foxcroft Academy at Presque Isle, noon

  • Wisdom at Woodland, 1 p.m.

  • Caribou at John Bapst, 2:45 p.m.

    As always, coaches, parents, players and fans are encouraged to send in scores, stats, photos, schedule changes and standout performances from around The County, by clicking [HERE] or [HERE]!

    Week Three Athlete of the Week nominations are open until Sunday 9pm, use the link below to nominate a student-athlete!

    [WEEK THREE NOMINATION FORM]

Filed Under: Caribou High School, High School Scores, Houlton high school, Presque Isle High School, Washburn
Categories: Articles, Community Spotlight

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