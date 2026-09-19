The County Scoreboard: Gorneault, Graves Win Caribou Invitational, Results, and Soccer Scores
Friday brought another big afternoon of cross country to The County, with Caribou’s Pierce Gorneault and Emma Graves winning the individual races at the Caribou Invitational.
Houlton/GHCA claimed the boys team title with five runners among the first seven finishers, while Presque Isle’s girls placed five runners in the top seven to take the girls team championship.
There was plenty happening on the soccer fields, too, including a milestone goal for Washburn, two hat tricks for Madawaska and five County girls soccer results.
Gorneault Wins Boys Race, Houlton/GHCA Takes Team Title
Caribou’s Pierce Gorneault led the boys 5K from the top of the results sheet, winning the individual title in 16:46.71.
Houlton/GHCA followed with four consecutive finishers. Brayden Drake placed second in 17:12.02, Malachi Witmer was third in 17:13.55, Logan Witmer took fourth in 17:24.60, and Nathan Brady finished fifth in 17:27.52.
Caribou’s Tewolde Stewart placed sixth in 17:30.66, followed by Houlton/GHCA’s Wyatt Quint in seventh at 17:33.25.
That grouping gave Houlton/GHCA five runners among the first seven finishers and the boys team championship with 21 points.
Caribou finished second with 39 points. In addition to Gorneault and Stewart, the Vikings received scoring performances from Peyton Gorneault in ninth, Xander Jamieson in 11th and Cameron Levesque in 12th.
Presque Isle took third with 67 points, led by Paxton Darrell’s eighth-place finish in 17:57.22. Jeremy Charette added a 10th-place finish for the Wildcats.
Boys varsity team scores
Place
Team
Points
1
Houlton/GHCA
21
2
Caribou
39
3
Presque Isle
67
Boys varsity top 10
Place
Athlete
School
Time
1
Pierce Gorneault
Caribou
16:46.71
2
Brayden Drake
Houlton/GHCA
17:12.02
3
Malachi Witmer
Houlton/GHCA
17:13.55
4
Logan Witmer
Houlton/GHCA
17:24.60
5
Nathan Brady
Houlton/GHCA
17:27.52
6
Tewolde Stewart
Caribou
17:30.66
7
Wyatt Quint
Houlton/GHCA
17:33.25
8
Paxton Darrell
Presque Isle
17:57.22
9
Peyton Gorneault
Caribou
18:29.39
10
Jeremy Charette
Presque Isle
18:53.91
Fort Kent’s Jaxson Saucier finished 21st in 22:14.96, while Central Aroostook’s Carlson Rolon placed 23rd in 23:27.92.
Graves Wins Girls Race, Presque Isle Claims Team Championship
Caribou’s Emma Graves won the girls 5K in 19:21.18, finishing ahead of Presque Isle’s Lillian Johnson, who placed second in 20:07.95.
The Lady Wildcats followed with Aleah Rideout in third at 20:31.08. Caribou’s Jenna Strid finished fourth in 21:00.62, with Presque Isle’s Taylor York fifth, Abra Connell sixth and Marie Johnston seventh.
Presque Isle’s five scoring runners all finished among the first seven, giving the Lady Wildcats the girls team championship with 23 points.
Caribou finished second with 36 points, led by Graves, Strid and eighth-place finisher Isabella Albert. Anna Haley and Elizabeth Robbins completed the Vikings’ scoring five.
Houlton/GHCA placed third with 83 points, led by Isabella McCarthy in 16th place.
Presque Isle had seven runners among the girls top 10, with Jade Clayton finishing ninth and Kailynn Huntington taking 10th.
Girls varsity team scores
Place
Team
Points
1
Presque Isle
23
2
Caribou
36
3
Houlton/GHCA
83
Girls varsity top 10
Place
Athlete
School
Time
1
Emma Graves
Caribou
19:21.18
2
Lillian Johnson
Presque Isle
20:07.95
3
Aleah Rideout
Presque Isle
20:31.08
4
Jenna Strid
Caribou
21:00.62
5
Taylor York
Presque Isle
21:16.96
6
Abra Connell
Presque Isle
21:42.78
7
Marie Johnston
Presque Isle
22:17.62
8
Isabella Albert
Caribou
22:18.95
9
Jade Clayton
Presque Isle
24:57.30
10
Kailynn Huntington
Presque Isle
25:10.15
Among other County runners, Washburn’s Eleanora Streeter finished 14th in 26:27.59, and MSSM’s Theodora Panagoiliopoulou placed 23rd in 31:53.91.
Friday’s County Soccer Results
Boys Soccer
Washburn 1, Fort Fairfield 0
Kyle Waye scored the game-winning goal for the Beavers.
Madawaska 7, Hodgdon 0
Josh Querze and Aiden Gagnon each recorded a hat trick for the Owls.
Woodland 2, Penobscot Valley 1
The Dragons came away with the one-goal victory.
Girls Soccer
Bangor Christian 2, Wisdom 0
Calais 3, Katahdin 1
Fort Fairfield 2, Washburn 1
Madawaska 9, Hodgdon 0
Fort Kent 3, Bucksport 0
Today’s County Schedule
Boys Soccer
Caribou at John Bapst, 12:45 p.m.
Van Buren at East Grand, 1 p.m.
Foxcroft Academy at Presque Isle, 2 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Foxcroft Academy at Presque Isle, noon
Wisdom at Woodland, 1 p.m.
Caribou at John Bapst, 2:45 p.m.
As always, coaches, parents, players and fans are encouraged to send in scores, stats, photos, schedule changes and standout performances from around The County, by clicking [HERE] or [HERE]!
Week Three Athlete of the Week nominations are open until Sunday 9pm, use the link below to nominate a student-athlete!