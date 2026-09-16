The County Scoreboard: Van Buren Boys Roll, Katahdin Wins In Double Overtime
Tuesday’s County soccer slate had a little bit of everything, including a big Van Buren boys win, a double-overtime finish for Katahdin and another strong road result for Presque Isle.
Van Buren boys soccer beat Houlton 6-1, Katahdin needed double overtime to get past Ashland, and Presque Isle picked up a 4-1 win at Hermon. On the girls side, Houlton edged Van Buren, Fort Kent outlasted Caribou, Madawaska shut out Easton and Woodland beat East Grand.
WHAT happened: County teams filled the Tuesday scoreboard with road wins, shutouts, a double-overtime finish and a one-goal girls matchup between Houlton and Van Buren.
WHO stood out: Alex Violette and Alex Bebout each scored twice for Van Buren, Conor Schmidt scored both Katahdin goals, and Trenton Mastro scored twice for Presque Isle.
WHY it matters: The fall soccer season is moving quickly, and Tuesday’s results added more early-season separation across several County matchups.
Van Buren Boys Roll Past Houlton
Van Buren boys soccer beat Houlton 6-1.
Alex Violette and Alex Bebout each scored twice for the Crusaders. Gavin Cormier and Dom Burgess also added goals.
Cooper Willard scored for the Shires.
Katahdin Boys Win In Double Overtime
Katahdin boys soccer beat Ashland 2-1 in double overtime.
Conor Schmidt scored both goals for the Cougars, including the game-winner off an assist from Hunter Chickering.
Gavin Blair scored for the Hornets.
Madawaska Boys Blank Easton
Madawaska earned a 3-0 boys soccer win over Easton.
Presque Isle Boys Beat Hermon
Presque Isle boys soccer picked up a 4-1 win over Hermon.
Trenton Mastro scored twice for the Wildcats. Jackson Greaves and Isaac Gogain also scored.
Hudson Porter and Bodey McPherson each added assists.
Houlton Girls Edge Van Buren
Houlton girls soccer beat Van Buren 2-1.
Ava Ezell and Emily Cram each scored for the Lady Shires.
Fort Kent Girls Edge Caribou
Fort Kent girls soccer came away with a 4-3 win over Caribou.
Madawaska Girls Blank Easton
Madawaska girls soccer beat Easton 6-0.
Woodland Girls Beat East Grand
Woodland picked up a 5-3 girls soccer win over East Grand.
Today’s County Schedule
Today’s games are listed as scheduled and are subject to change.
Boys Soccer
Fort Fairfield at Hodgdon, 4 p.m.
Woodland at Central Aroostook, 5 p.m.
Caribou at Fort Kent, 7 p.m.
Penobscot Christian at Penobscot Valley, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Fort Fairfield at Hodgdon, 4 p.m.
Presque Isle at Hermon, 5 p.m.
Southern Aroostook at Washburn, 5 p.m.
Ashland at Central Aroostook, 7 p.m.
As always, coaches, parents, players and fans are encouraged to send in scores, stats, photos, schedule changes and standout performances from around The County, by clicking [HERE] or [HERE]!
Week Two Athlete of the Week voting is live until Thursday at 3pm. You can vote once per hour [HERE]