Tuesday’s County soccer slate had a little bit of everything, including a big Van Buren boys win, a double-overtime finish for Katahdin and another strong road result for Presque Isle.

Van Buren boys soccer beat Houlton 6-1, Katahdin needed double overtime to get past Ashland, and Presque Isle picked up a 4-1 win at Hermon. On the girls side, Houlton edged Van Buren, Fort Kent outlasted Caribou, Madawaska shut out Easton and Woodland beat East Grand.

WHAT happened: County teams filled the Tuesday scoreboard with road wins, shutouts, a double-overtime finish and a one-goal girls matchup between Houlton and Van Buren.

WHO stood out: Alex Violette and Alex Bebout each scored twice for Van Buren, Conor Schmidt scored both Katahdin goals, and Trenton Mastro scored twice for Presque Isle.

WHY it matters: The fall soccer season is moving quickly, and Tuesday’s results added more early-season separation across several County matchups.

Van Buren Boys Roll Past Houlton

Van Buren boys soccer beat Houlton 6-1.

Alex Violette and Alex Bebout each scored twice for the Crusaders. Gavin Cormier and Dom Burgess also added goals.

Cooper Willard scored for the Shires.

Katahdin Boys Win In Double Overtime

Katahdin boys soccer beat Ashland 2-1 in double overtime.

Conor Schmidt scored both goals for the Cougars, including the game-winner off an assist from Hunter Chickering.

Gavin Blair scored for the Hornets.

Madawaska Boys Blank Easton

Madawaska earned a 3-0 boys soccer win over Easton.

Presque Isle Boys Beat Hermon

Presque Isle boys soccer picked up a 4-1 win over Hermon.

Trenton Mastro scored twice for the Wildcats. Jackson Greaves and Isaac Gogain also scored.

Hudson Porter and Bodey McPherson each added assists.

Houlton Girls Edge Van Buren

Houlton girls soccer beat Van Buren 2-1.

Ava Ezell and Emily Cram each scored for the Lady Shires.

Fort Kent Girls Edge Caribou

Fort Kent girls soccer came away with a 4-3 win over Caribou.

Madawaska Girls Blank Easton

Madawaska girls soccer beat Easton 6-0.

Woodland Girls Beat East Grand

Woodland picked up a 5-3 girls soccer win over East Grand.

Today’s County Schedule

Today’s games are listed as scheduled and are subject to change.

Boys Soccer

Fort Fairfield at Hodgdon, 4 p.m.

Woodland at Central Aroostook, 5 p.m.

Caribou at Fort Kent, 7 p.m.

Penobscot Christian at Penobscot Valley, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Fort Fairfield at Hodgdon, 4 p.m.

Presque Isle at Hermon, 5 p.m.

Southern Aroostook at Washburn, 5 p.m.

Ashland at Central Aroostook, 7 p.m.

As always, coaches, parents, players and fans are encouraged to send in scores, stats, photos, schedule changes and standout performances from around The County, by clicking [HERE] or [HERE]!

Week Two Athlete of the Week voting is live until Thursday at 3pm. You can vote once per hour [HERE]