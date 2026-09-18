It was a Wildcat sweep for Fall Week Two Athlete of the Week, as Presque Isle's Bodey McPherson and Peyton Boinske earned the boys and girls honors following standout performances on the soccer field.

McPherson takes home his first Athlete of the Week honor, while Boinske earns the recognition for the second time.

Both athletes helped Presque Isle pick up victories over Caribou during the second week of the fall sports season.

Boys Athlete of the Week: Bodey McPherson, Presque Isle

McPherson helped the Wildcats put together a strong performance against their Route 1 rivals, recording an assist in Presque Isle's 5-1 victory over Caribou.

His contribution to the Wildcats' offensive effort earned him a spot on the Week Two ballot and ultimately the boys Athlete of the Week honor.

Congratulations, Bodey!

Girls Athlete of the Week: Peyton Boinske, Presque Isle

Boinske put together a productive week for the Lady Wildcats, contributing to victories over Caribou and Mount Desert Island.

She scored twice in Presque Isle's 4-1 win over Caribou before adding two assists in another 4-1 victory over MDI.

With two goals and two assists across the two games, Boinske earns her second Athlete of the Week honor.

Congratulations, Peyton!

Congratulations to All Week Two Nominees

There were plenty of outstanding performances across Aroostook County during Week Two, and we want to recognize every athlete who earned a spot on the ballot.

Boys nominees:

Josh Querze, Madawaska

Cooper Willard, Houlton

Kellen McCrum, Central Aroostook

Bodey McPherson, Presque Isle

Jacob Tuttle, Hodgdon

Girls nominees:

Reese Doucette, Fort Kent

Addison Labelle, Ashland

Peyton Boinske, Presque Isle

Mia McNally, Katahdin

Selena Crouse, Central Aroostook

Lily Bell, Caribou

Congratulations to all 11 nominees, and thank you to everyone who submitted nominations and voted.

Week Three Nominations Are Open

We're already looking for the next two athletes to recognize!

Fall Week Three Athlete of the Week nominations are open for performances from September 14 through September 19.

Soccer, cross-country and golf athletes are eligible, and we're looking for the performances that stood out across The County.

Coaches, parents, players and fans are encouraged to submit nominations with the athlete's name, school, sport and performance details.

Nominations close Sunday, September 20, at 6 p.m.

Help us recognize more County athletes by submitting your nominations below.

[WEEK THREE NOMINATION FORM]