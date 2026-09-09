Tuesday brought a full County Scoreboard, with boys soccer, girls soccer and golf all in the mix.

Presque Isle girls soccer earned a rivalry win over Caribou, Fort Fairfield picked up a pair of shutouts against MSSM, Hodgdon and Katahdin had big offensive nights on the boys side, and Madawaska added a strong girls soccer result.

Presque Isle Girls Beat Caribou

Presque Isle girls soccer picked up another strong early-season win, beating Caribou 4-1.

Peyton Boinske scored twice for the Lady Wildcats, while Brigid Schupbach and Hailey Plant also found the back of the net.

Plant added two assists in the win, continuing a strong start to the season for Presque Isle.

Caribou’s goal came from Quinn Corrigan on a penalty kick.

For Presque Isle, it was another solid result in the opening stretch of the season and another win against a County opponent.

Fort Fairfield Girls Shut Out MSSM

Fort Fairfield’s girls soccer team also had a strong night, beating MSSM 8-0.

The Lady Tigers controlled the matchup and kept MSSM off the scoreboard, adding another early-season shutout to the County results.

Lee Academy Tops East Grand

Lee Academy picked up a 10-1 girls soccer win over East Grand.

East Grand was able to get on the board, but Lee Academy controlled the match and came away with the win.

Madawaska Girls Roll Past Hodgdon

Madawaska added one of the bigger scorelines of the day on the girls side, beating Hodgdon 12-0.

The Lady Owls kept the pressure on throughout the matchup and finished with the shutout win.

Mattanawcook Tops Houlton Boys

On the boys side, Mattanawcook Academy beat Houlton 9-3.

Cooper Willard scored twice for the Shires, while Cam Smith also found the back of the net.

Houlton was able to create offense, but Mattanawcook finished with the win.

Fort Fairfield Boys Blank MSSM

Fort Fairfield boys soccer earned a 6-0 win over MSSM.

The Tigers finished off the shutout and joined the Fort Fairfield girls in giving the program a sweep over MSSM on the day.

Hodgdon Boys Beat Penobscot Christian

Hodgdon’s boys soccer team had a big offensive night in an 8-3 win over Penobscot Christian.

Jacob Tuttle and Wyatt Oliver each scored a hat trick for the Hawks.

Oliver also added three assists, while Noah Arbab and Dawsen Stamper also scored for Hodgdon.

Penobscot Christian got goals from Eli Cousins, Gabe Alves and Isaiah Barbalius.

Katahdin Boys Roll Past Schenck

Katahdin boys soccer picked up a 6-1 win over Schenck.

Conor Schmidt, Bryten Hartsgrove and Blake Rush each scored twice and added an assist for the Cougars.

Thomas Desantis scored the lone goal for the Wolverines.

Caribou Golf Competes With Ellsworth And Hampden

On the golf course, Ellsworth, Hampden and Caribou met for a match.

Ellsworth came out on top with a 170, followed by Hampden at 175 and Caribou at 201. Full results can be found [HERE]

Today’s County Schedule

Today’s games are listed as scheduled and are subject to change.

Boys Soccer

MSSM at Southern Aroostook, 3:30 p.m.

Wisdom at Ashland, 4:30 p.m.

Central Aroostook at Madawaska, 7 p.m.

Presque Isle at Caribou, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Ashland at Southern Aroostook, 3:30 p.m.

Houlton at Central, 4 p.m.

Hodgdon at Schenck/Stearns, 4 p.m.

Central Aroostook at Madawaska, 5 p.m.

MSSM at Easton, 5 p.m.

Van Buren at Washburn, 7 p.m.

As always, coaches, parents, players and fans are encouraged to send in scores, stats, photos, schedule changes and standout performances from around The County, by clicking [HERE] or [HERE]!

Fall Week One Athlete of the Week voting is live until Thursday at 3pm! Vote for these student-athletes [HERE]!