The County Scoreboard: Presque Isle Soccer Sweeps MDI, Fort Fairfield Adds Two Wins
The County Scoreboard: Presque Isle Soccer Sweeps MDI, Fort Fairfield Adds Two Wins
Saturday’s County soccer slate brought a strong day for Presque Isle and Fort Fairfield, along with wins for Van Buren, Piscataquis, Brewer and Calais.
Presque Isle swept its matchups with Mount Desert Island, with the boys winning at home and the girls also coming away with a strong result. Fort Fairfield added two wins, including a boys shutout over Bangor Christian and a girls victory over Van Buren.
Presque Isle Boys Beat MDI
Presque Isle boys soccer beat Mount Desert Island 5-2.
Jackson Graves scored twice for the Wildcats. Isaac Gogain, Charlie Laplante and Nate Tompkins also scored for Presque Isle.
Fort Fairfield Boys Blank Bangor Christian
Fort Fairfield earned a 3-0 boys soccer win over Bangor Christian.
Piscataquis Tops Ashland
Piscataquis beat Ashland 8-0 in boys soccer.
Brewer Edges Caribou
Brewer came away with a 3-2 boys soccer win over Caribou.
Van Buren Boys Shut Out East Grand
Van Buren picked up a 7-0 boys soccer win over East Grand.
Fort Fairfield Girls Beat Van Buren
Fort Fairfield girls soccer beat Van Buren 6-3.
Brewer Girls Blank Caribou
Brewer earned a 3-0 girls soccer win over Caribou.
Presque Isle Girls Beat MDI
Presque Isle girls soccer beat Mount Desert Island 4-1.
Hailey Plant scored twice for the Lady Wildcats. Delanie Cyr and Emily Collins also added goals, while Peyton Boinske had two assists.
Calais Girls Shut Out Woodland
Calais beat Woodland 5-0 in girls soccer.
Larrea Norris and Sarah Wentworth each scored twice for the Lady Blue Devils, while Jordyn Craig added one goal.