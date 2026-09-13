The County Scoreboard: Presque Isle Soccer Sweeps MDI, Fort Fairfield Adds Two Wins

Saturday’s County soccer slate brought a strong day for Presque Isle and Fort Fairfield, along with wins for Van Buren, Piscataquis, Brewer and Calais.

Presque Isle swept its matchups with Mount Desert Island, with the boys winning at home and the girls also coming away with a strong result. Fort Fairfield added two wins, including a boys shutout over Bangor Christian and a girls victory over Van Buren.

Presque Isle Boys Beat MDI

Presque Isle boys soccer beat Mount Desert Island 5-2.

Jackson Graves scored twice for the Wildcats. Isaac Gogain, Charlie Laplante and Nate Tompkins also scored for Presque Isle.

Fort Fairfield Boys Blank Bangor Christian

Fort Fairfield earned a 3-0 boys soccer win over Bangor Christian.

Piscataquis Tops Ashland

Piscataquis beat Ashland 8-0 in boys soccer.

Brewer Edges Caribou

Brewer came away with a 3-2 boys soccer win over Caribou.

Van Buren Boys Shut Out East Grand

Van Buren picked up a 7-0 boys soccer win over East Grand.

Fort Fairfield Girls Beat Van Buren

Fort Fairfield girls soccer beat Van Buren 6-3.

Brewer Girls Blank Caribou

Brewer earned a 3-0 girls soccer win over Caribou.

Presque Isle Girls Beat MDI

Presque Isle girls soccer beat Mount Desert Island 4-1.

Hailey Plant scored twice for the Lady Wildcats. Delanie Cyr and Emily Collins also added goals, while Peyton Boinske had two assists.

Calais Girls Shut Out Woodland

Calais beat Woodland 5-0 in girls soccer.

Larrea Norris and Sarah Wentworth each scored twice for the Lady Blue Devils, while Jordyn Craig added one goal.

As always, coaches, parents, players and fans are encouraged to send in scores, stats, photos, schedule changes and standout performances from around The County, by clicking [HERE] or [HERE]!

Fall Week Two Athlete of the Week nominations are live until Sunday at 9pm! Nominate a student-athlete [HERE]!