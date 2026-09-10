Wednesday’s County soccer slate had rivalry matchups, shutouts, overtime drama and one of the biggest individual scoring nights of the young fall season.

Presque Isle boys soccer picked up a 5-1 win over Caribou, Madawaska rolled behind a seven-goal performance from Josh Querze, and Central Aroostook’s girls came away with an overtime win over Madawaska.

The girls scoreboard also featured wins for Ashland, Van Buren, Easton, Stearns and Houlton.

Presque Isle Boys Beat Caribou

Presque Isle picked up one of the top boys soccer results of the day, beating Caribou 5-1.

Jackson Graves scored twice for the Wildcats, while Isaac Gogain added a goal and two assists.

Trenton Mastro and Josh Harvell also scored for Presque Isle, with Bodey McPherson and Pruett Dionne adding assists.

Caribou’s goal came from Andrew Rosser.

For Presque Isle, it was a strong rivalry result and another early-season performance to build from.

Southern Aroostook Blanks MSSM

Southern Aroostook earned a 3-0 boys soccer win over MSSM.

Josh Crandall scored twice for the Warriors, while Cooper Gardner also found the back of the net.

The shutout gave Southern Aroostook a clean result as the Warriors continue through the opening stretch of the schedule.

Wisdom Tops Ashland

Wisdom came away with a 2-0 boys soccer win over Ashland.

Cayden Hardgrove and Sam Paradis scored for the Pioneers, giving Wisdom enough offense to finish off the shutout.

Querze Leads Madawaska Past Central Aroostook

Madawaska had the biggest boys scoreline of the day, beating Central Aroostook 10-1.

Josh Querze had a huge afternoon for the Owls, scoring seven goals and adding an assist.

Jensen Bell scored the lone goal for the Panthers.

It was one of the top individual performances of the early fall season and another strong result for Madawaska.

Ashland Girls Roll Past Southern Aroostook

Ashland’s girls soccer team picked up an 8-0 win over Southern Aroostook.

The Lady Hornets controlled the matchup and kept Southern Aroostook off the scoreboard, adding a strong shutout win to the Wednesday slate.

Crouse Wins It For Central Aroostook In Overtime

Central Aroostook and Madawaska needed overtime on the girls side.

Selena Crouse scored the game-winner for the Lady Panthers, giving Central Aroostook a 1-0 victory over Madawaska.

In a match where one finish made the difference, Crouse delivered the moment Central Aroostook needed.

Van Buren, Easton, Stearns And Houlton Add Girls Wins

Van Buren added a 5-0 girls soccer win over Washburn.

Easton beat MSSM 4-1, while Stearns shut out Hodgdon 2-0.

Houlton also picked up a win, beating Central 4-2.

Caribou Golf Falls To MDI

On the golf course, Caribou came up just short against Mount Desert Island.

MDI finished with a 172, while Caribou posted a 185. You can get the full results [HERE]

Today’s County Schedule

Today’s games are listed as scheduled and are subject to change.

Boys Soccer

Shead at East Grand, 4 p.m.

Hodgdon at Penobscot Valley, 4 p.m.

Houlton at Schenck/Stearns, 4 p.m.

GSA/Deer Isle-Stonington at Woodland, 4 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Penquis Valley at Katahdin, 3:30 p.m.

As always, coaches, parents, players and fans are encouraged to send in scores, stats, photos, schedule changes and standout performances from around The County, by clicking [HERE] or [HERE]!

Fall Week One Athlete of the Week voting is live until Thursday at 3pm! Vote for these student-athletes [HERE]!