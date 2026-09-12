Friday’s County soccer slate delivered a major career milestone, another big scoring night and a full run of results across boys and girls soccer.

Madawaska’s Josh Querze reached 100 career goals in the Owls’ boys soccer win over Southern Aroostook, while Fort Kent’s Reese Doucette put together another five-goal game on the girls side.

Easton’s boys also picked up a shutout win over Washburn, while Washburn’s girls answered with a win of their own. Wisdom, Ashland, Penobscot Valley, Mattanawcook and Calais also added wins to the Friday scoreboard.

Querze Reaches 100 Career Goals For Madawaska

Madawaska boys soccer picked up a 6-0 win over Southern Aroostook, with Josh Querze netting his 100th career goal for the Owls.

The milestone came during another strong offensive showing for Madawaska, which kept Southern Aroostook off the board in the win.

Easton Boys Blank Washburn

Easton’s boys soccer team earned a 6-0 win over Washburn.

Mason Pelletier scored twice for the Bears, while Drew Lamoreau, Aiden Tibbetts, Colie Devoe and Colby Browning also found the back of the net.

Mattanawcook Edges Wisdom

Mattanawcook Academy beat Wisdom 2-1 in boys soccer.

Calais Tops Lee Academy

Calais added a 7-1 boys soccer win over Lee Academy.

Washburn Girls Beat Easton

On the girls side, Washburn picked up a 3-1 win over Easton.

Charlie Devoe scored the lone goal for Easton.

Wisdom Girls Roll Past Lee Academy

Wisdom girls soccer put together an 8-2 win over Lee Academy.

Madawaska Girls Blank Southern Aroostook

Madawaska girls soccer earned a 10-0 win over Southern Aroostook.

Penobscot Valley Edges Schenck

Penobscot Valley came away with a 1-0 girls soccer win over Schenck.

Doucette Scores Six More For Fort Kent

Fort Kent girls soccer picked up an 8-1 win over Houlton, with Reese Doucette scoring six goals for the Lady Warriors.

Lilly Bouchard and Hayden Plourde also scored for Fort Kent.

Ashland Girls Shut Out Hodgdon

Ashland had one of the biggest girls soccer scorelines of the day, beating Hodgdon 11-0.

ICYMI - You can see yesterday's Presque Isle Invitational Track Results [HERE]

Boys Soccer

Piscataquis at Ashland, 11 a.m.

East Grand at Van Buren, 1 p.m.

Mount Desert Island at Presque Isle, 2 p.m.

Bangor Christian at Fort Fairfield, 2 p.m.

Brewer at Caribou, 2 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Fort Fairfield at Van Buren, 11 a.m.

Mount Desert Island at Presque Isle, 12 p.m.

Brewer at Caribou, 12 p.m.

As always, coaches, parents, players and fans are encouraged to send in scores, stats, photos, schedule changes and standout performances from around The County, by clicking [HERE] or [HERE]!

Fall Week Two Athlete of the Week nominations are live until Sunday at 9pm! Nominate a student-athlete [HERE]!