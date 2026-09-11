The first Athlete of the Week honors of the new high school sports year are headed to Caribou and Fort Fairfield.

Pierce Gorneault of Caribou and Adrianna Bridges of Fort Fairfield are the Fall Week One Athletes of the Week.

Gorneault earns the boys honor after a strong opening stretch on the cross-country course, while Bridges takes the girls honor following a career-best performance on the soccer field.

Boys Athlete of the Week: Pierce Gorneault, Caribou

Gorneault wasted little time making his mark on the fall cross-country season, and earned his second Athlete of the Week nod.

The Caribou runner finished second at the Liberty Invitational before following it up with a victory at the Border Bash, giving him two standout performances to open the season.

That early consistency put Gorneault among the top runners in The County and earned him the first Boys Athlete of the Week honor of the fall.

Girls Athlete of the Week: Adrianna Bridges, Fort Fairfield

Bridges delivered one of the biggest individual soccer performances of Week One.

The Fort Fairfield standout scored a career-best four goals, providing the offensive spark for the Tigers and putting together the kind of performance that immediately grabs attention.

That four-goal outing earns Bridges the first Girls Athlete of the Week honor of the season.

Congratulations to Pierce Gorneault and Adrianna Bridges, our Fall Week One Athletes of the Week.

Week Two Nominations Are Open

And we're already looking for the next two athletes to earn the spotlight.

Week Two Athlete of the Week nominations are now open for performances from September 7 through September 12.

Soccer, cross-country and golf athletes are eligible, and we're looking for more than just names.

Send us the athlete's school, sport and the stats or performance that made them stand out.

Goals, assists, saves, shutouts, race finishes, personal-best times, medalist rounds and other big performances can all make a case for the Week Two ballot.

Week Two nominations close Sunday, September 13 at 6 p.m. You can nominate a student athlete below!

As always, coaches, parents, players and fans are encouraged to send in scores, stats, photos, schedule changes and standout performances from around The County, by clicking [HERE] or [HERE]!