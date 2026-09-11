The County Scoreboard: Presque Isle Cross Country Invitational Results
The County Scoreboard: Caribou Runners Win Presque Isle XC Invitational
The cross country season made a stop at UMPI on Thursday, and County runners were right at the front of the Presque Isle XC Invitational.
Caribou swept the varsity individual wins, with Pierce Gorneault taking the boys race and Emma Graves winning the girls race. Presque Isle had a strong team day on the girls side, while Houlton/GHCA packed five runners into the top 10 to win the boys team title.
Gorneault Wins Boys Race For Caribou, Houlton Wins the Boys Title
Caribou’s Pierce Gorneault won the boys varsity 5K, crossing first in 16:50.65.
Gorneault led a strong Caribou showing, with Tewolde Stewart finishing second in 17:46.72. The Vikings also got scoring runs from Isaac Brissette, Xander Jamieson and Cameron Levesque.
Houlton/GHCA came away with the boys team title, using a tight pack to finish with 30 points.
Malachi Witmer led Houlton/GHCA in third place with a time of 17:49.47. Nathan Brady was fifth, Logan Witmer sixth, Brayden Drake seventh and Wyatt Quint ninth, giving Houlton/GHCA five runners inside the top 10.
Presque Isle was led by Paxton Darrell, who finished 10th in 18:11.18.
Boys Varsity Team Scores
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|1
|Houlton/GHCA
|30
|2
|Caribou
|65
|3
|Presque Isle
|75
|4
|Brewer
|81
|5
|Foxcroft Academy
|118
|6
|Hermon
|132
Boys Varsity Top 10
|Place
|Runner
|School
|Time
|1
|Pierce Gorneault
|Caribou
|16:50.65
|2
|Tewolde Stewart
|Caribou
|17:46.72
|3
|Malachi Witmer
|Houlton/GHCA
|17:49.47
|4
|Noah Ferioli
|Foxcroft Academy
|17:53.57
|5
|Nathan Brady
|Houlton/GHCA
|17:59.33
|6
|Logan Witmer
|Houlton/GHCA
|18:01.14
|7
|Brayden Drake
|Houlton/GHCA
|18:04.87
|8
|Riddick Boyington
|Brewer
|18:05.25
|9
|Wyatt Quint
|Houlton/GHCA
|18:08.33
|10
|Paxton Darrell
|Presque Isle
|18:11.18
Highest Boys Finishers From County Schools
|School
|Highest Finisher
|Place
|Time
|Caribou
|Pierce Gorneault
|1
|16:50.65
|Houlton/GHCA
|Malachi Witmer
|3
|17:49.47
|Presque Isle
|Paxton Darrell
|10
|18:11.18
|MSSM
|Michael Dooley
|34
|23:15.17
|Central Aroostook
|Carlson Rolon
|37
|23:50.13
Graves Leads Girls Race, Presque Isle Wins Team Title
Caribou’s Emma Graves won the girls varsity race, finishing the 5K in 19:51.08.
Graves was the only girls runner under 20 minutes and gave Caribou the individual win.
Presque Isle had a big team performance, placing five runners in the top 10 to win the girls team title with 24 points.
Lilian Johnson led the Wildcats in third place with a time of 20:23.15. Aleah Rideout finished fourth, Abra Connell was sixth, Taylor York was seventh and Marie Johnston was 10th.
Caribou finished second as a team with 34 points. Jenna Strid placed fifth for the Vikings, Isabella Albert was eighth, Gloria Dionne was 14th, and Elizabeth Robbins and Anna Haley rounded out the scoring group.
Houlton/GHCA finished third in the team standings, led by Isabella McCarthy in 24th place.
Girls Varsity Team Scores
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|1
|Presque Isle
|24
|2
|Caribou
|34
|3
|Houlton/GHCA
|80
Girls Varsity Top 10
|Place
|Runner
|School
|Time
|1
|Emma Graves
|Caribou
|19:51.08
|2
|Maddie Kane
|Ellsworth
|20:22.56
|3
|Lilian Johnson
|Presque Isle
|20:23.15
|4
|Aleah Rideout
|Presque Isle
|20:37.54
|5
|Jenna Strid
|Caribou
|21:07.87
|6
|Abra Connell
|Presque Isle
|21:31.55
|7
|Taylor York
|Presque Isle
|21:33.18
|8
|Isabella Albert
|Caribou
|22:23.83
|9
|Elizabeth Preble
|Old Town
|22:52.29
|10
|Marie Johnston
|Presque Isle
|23:43.62
Highest Girls Finishers From County Schools
|School
|Highest Finisher
|Place
|Time
|Caribou
|Emma Graves
|1
|19:51.08
|Presque Isle
|Lilian Johnson
|3
|20:23.15
|Houlton/GHCA
|Isabella McCarthy
|24
|27:55.89
|MSSM
|Sadie Wigmore
|25
|28:07.69
Junior Varsity Highlights
Presque Isle had a strong showing in the girls junior varsity race.
Maggie Brazier won the JV girls race in 26:21.80. Kailynn Huntington was second, Lydia Bragdon was third, Macyn Morton was fifth and Ashton Hughes was sixth.
Caribou’s Micah Menifield won the boys junior varsity race in 21:33.95. Wesley Thomas from Caribou finished fifth.
JV Girls Top Finishers
|Place
|Runner
|School
|Time
|1
|Maggie Brazier
|Presque Isle
|26:21.80
|2
|Kailynn Huntington
|Presque Isle
|26:45.87
|3
|Lydia Bragdon
|Presque Isle
|26:51.99
|4
|Brianna Kendall
|Caribou
|27:36.04
|5
|Macyn Morton
|Presque Isle
|30:54.17
JV Boys Top Finishers
|Place
|Runner
|School
|Time
|1
|Micah Menifield
|Caribou
|21:33.95
|2
|Bryson Calandro
|Ellsworth
|23:40.41
|3
|Henry Hamilton
|Brewer
|23:47.22
|4
|Aiden Denis
|Brewer
|24:27.10
|5
|Wesley Thomas
|Caribou
|24:45.74