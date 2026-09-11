The County Scoreboard: Caribou Runners Win Presque Isle XC Invitational

The cross country season made a stop at UMPI on Thursday, and County runners were right at the front of the Presque Isle XC Invitational.

Caribou swept the varsity individual wins, with Pierce Gorneault taking the boys race and Emma Graves winning the girls race. Presque Isle had a strong team day on the girls side, while Houlton/GHCA packed five runners into the top 10 to win the boys team title.

Gorneault Wins Boys Race For Caribou, Houlton Wins the Boys Title

Caribou’s Pierce Gorneault won the boys varsity 5K, crossing first in 16:50.65.

Gorneault led a strong Caribou showing, with Tewolde Stewart finishing second in 17:46.72. The Vikings also got scoring runs from Isaac Brissette, Xander Jamieson and Cameron Levesque.

Houlton/GHCA came away with the boys team title, using a tight pack to finish with 30 points.

Malachi Witmer led Houlton/GHCA in third place with a time of 17:49.47. Nathan Brady was fifth, Logan Witmer sixth, Brayden Drake seventh and Wyatt Quint ninth, giving Houlton/GHCA five runners inside the top 10.

Presque Isle was led by Paxton Darrell, who finished 10th in 18:11.18.

Boys Varsity Team Scores

Rank Team Points 1 Houlton/GHCA 30 2 Caribou 65 3 Presque Isle 75 4 Brewer 81 5 Foxcroft Academy 118 6 Hermon 132

Boys Varsity Top 10

Place Runner School Time 1 Pierce Gorneault Caribou 16:50.65 2 Tewolde Stewart Caribou 17:46.72 3 Malachi Witmer Houlton/GHCA 17:49.47 4 Noah Ferioli Foxcroft Academy 17:53.57 5 Nathan Brady Houlton/GHCA 17:59.33 6 Logan Witmer Houlton/GHCA 18:01.14 7 Brayden Drake Houlton/GHCA 18:04.87 8 Riddick Boyington Brewer 18:05.25 9 Wyatt Quint Houlton/GHCA 18:08.33 10 Paxton Darrell Presque Isle 18:11.18

Highest Boys Finishers From County Schools

School Highest Finisher Place Time Caribou Pierce Gorneault 1 16:50.65 Houlton/GHCA Malachi Witmer 3 17:49.47 Presque Isle Paxton Darrell 10 18:11.18 MSSM Michael Dooley 34 23:15.17 Central Aroostook Carlson Rolon 37 23:50.13

Graves Leads Girls Race, Presque Isle Wins Team Title

Caribou’s Emma Graves won the girls varsity race, finishing the 5K in 19:51.08.

Graves was the only girls runner under 20 minutes and gave Caribou the individual win.

Presque Isle had a big team performance, placing five runners in the top 10 to win the girls team title with 24 points.

Lilian Johnson led the Wildcats in third place with a time of 20:23.15. Aleah Rideout finished fourth, Abra Connell was sixth, Taylor York was seventh and Marie Johnston was 10th.

Caribou finished second as a team with 34 points. Jenna Strid placed fifth for the Vikings, Isabella Albert was eighth, Gloria Dionne was 14th, and Elizabeth Robbins and Anna Haley rounded out the scoring group.

Houlton/GHCA finished third in the team standings, led by Isabella McCarthy in 24th place.

Girls Varsity Team Scores

Rank Team Points 1 Presque Isle 24 2 Caribou 34 3 Houlton/GHCA 80

Girls Varsity Top 10

Place Runner School Time 1 Emma Graves Caribou 19:51.08 2 Maddie Kane Ellsworth 20:22.56 3 Lilian Johnson Presque Isle 20:23.15 4 Aleah Rideout Presque Isle 20:37.54 5 Jenna Strid Caribou 21:07.87 6 Abra Connell Presque Isle 21:31.55 7 Taylor York Presque Isle 21:33.18 8 Isabella Albert Caribou 22:23.83 9 Elizabeth Preble Old Town 22:52.29 10 Marie Johnston Presque Isle 23:43.62

Highest Girls Finishers From County Schools

School Highest Finisher Place Time Caribou Emma Graves 1 19:51.08 Presque Isle Lilian Johnson 3 20:23.15 Houlton/GHCA Isabella McCarthy 24 27:55.89 MSSM Sadie Wigmore 25 28:07.69

Junior Varsity Highlights

Presque Isle had a strong showing in the girls junior varsity race.

Maggie Brazier won the JV girls race in 26:21.80. Kailynn Huntington was second, Lydia Bragdon was third, Macyn Morton was fifth and Ashton Hughes was sixth.

Caribou’s Micah Menifield won the boys junior varsity race in 21:33.95. Wesley Thomas from Caribou finished fifth.

JV Girls Top Finishers

Place Runner School Time 1 Maggie Brazier Presque Isle 26:21.80 2 Kailynn Huntington Presque Isle 26:45.87 3 Lydia Bragdon Presque Isle 26:51.99 4 Brianna Kendall Caribou 27:36.04 5 Macyn Morton Presque Isle 30:54.17

JV Boys Top Finishers

Place Runner School Time 1 Micah Menifield Caribou 21:33.95 2 Bryson Calandro Ellsworth 23:40.41 3 Henry Hamilton Brewer 23:47.22 4 Aiden Denis Brewer 24:27.10 5 Wesley Thomas Caribou 24:45.74

As always, coaches, parents, players and fans are encouraged to send in scores, stats, photos, schedule changes and standout performances from around The County, by clicking [HERE] or [HERE]!

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