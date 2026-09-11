The County Scoreboard: Presque Isle Cross Country Invitational Results

The County Scoreboard: Presque Isle Cross Country Invitational Results

Jon Ouellette

The County Scoreboard: Caribou Runners Win Presque Isle XC Invitational

The cross country season made a stop at UMPI on Thursday, and County runners were right at the front of the Presque Isle XC Invitational.

Caribou swept the varsity individual wins, with Pierce Gorneault taking the boys race and Emma Graves winning the girls race. Presque Isle had a strong team day on the girls side, while Houlton/GHCA packed five runners into the top 10 to win the boys team title.

Gorneault Wins Boys Race For Caribou, Houlton Wins the Boys Title

Caribou’s Pierce Gorneault won the boys varsity 5K, crossing first in 16:50.65.

Gorneault led a strong Caribou showing, with Tewolde Stewart finishing second in 17:46.72. The Vikings also got scoring runs from Isaac Brissette, Xander Jamieson and Cameron Levesque.

Houlton/GHCA came away with the boys team title, using a tight pack to finish with 30 points.

Malachi Witmer led Houlton/GHCA in third place with a time of 17:49.47. Nathan Brady was fifth, Logan Witmer sixth, Brayden Drake seventh and Wyatt Quint ninth, giving Houlton/GHCA five runners inside the top 10.

Presque Isle was led by Paxton Darrell, who finished 10th in 18:11.18.

Boys Varsity Team Scores

RankTeamPoints
1Houlton/GHCA30
2Caribou65
3Presque Isle75
4Brewer81
5Foxcroft Academy118
6Hermon132

Boys Varsity Top 10

PlaceRunnerSchoolTime
1Pierce GorneaultCaribou16:50.65
2Tewolde StewartCaribou17:46.72
3Malachi WitmerHoulton/GHCA17:49.47
4Noah FerioliFoxcroft Academy17:53.57
5Nathan BradyHoulton/GHCA17:59.33
6Logan WitmerHoulton/GHCA18:01.14
7Brayden DrakeHoulton/GHCA18:04.87
8Riddick BoyingtonBrewer18:05.25
9Wyatt QuintHoulton/GHCA18:08.33
10Paxton DarrellPresque Isle18:11.18

Highest Boys Finishers From County Schools

SchoolHighest FinisherPlaceTime
CaribouPierce Gorneault116:50.65
Houlton/GHCAMalachi Witmer317:49.47
Presque IslePaxton Darrell1018:11.18
MSSMMichael Dooley3423:15.17
Central AroostookCarlson Rolon3723:50.13

Graves Leads Girls Race, Presque Isle Wins Team Title

Caribou’s Emma Graves won the girls varsity race, finishing the 5K in 19:51.08.

Graves was the only girls runner under 20 minutes and gave Caribou the individual win.

Presque Isle had a big team performance, placing five runners in the top 10 to win the girls team title with 24 points.

Lilian Johnson led the Wildcats in third place with a time of 20:23.15. Aleah Rideout finished fourth, Abra Connell was sixth, Taylor York was seventh and Marie Johnston was 10th.

Caribou finished second as a team with 34 points. Jenna Strid placed fifth for the Vikings, Isabella Albert was eighth, Gloria Dionne was 14th, and Elizabeth Robbins and Anna Haley rounded out the scoring group.

Houlton/GHCA finished third in the team standings, led by Isabella McCarthy in 24th place.

Girls Varsity Team Scores

RankTeamPoints
1Presque Isle24
2Caribou34
3Houlton/GHCA80

Girls Varsity Top 10

PlaceRunnerSchoolTime
1Emma GravesCaribou19:51.08
2Maddie KaneEllsworth20:22.56
3Lilian JohnsonPresque Isle20:23.15
4Aleah RideoutPresque Isle20:37.54
5Jenna StridCaribou21:07.87
6Abra ConnellPresque Isle21:31.55
7Taylor YorkPresque Isle21:33.18
8Isabella AlbertCaribou22:23.83
9Elizabeth PrebleOld Town22:52.29
10Marie JohnstonPresque Isle23:43.62

Highest Girls Finishers From County Schools

SchoolHighest FinisherPlaceTime
CaribouEmma Graves119:51.08
Presque IsleLilian Johnson320:23.15
Houlton/GHCAIsabella McCarthy2427:55.89
MSSMSadie Wigmore2528:07.69

Junior Varsity Highlights

Presque Isle had a strong showing in the girls junior varsity race.

Maggie Brazier won the JV girls race in 26:21.80. Kailynn Huntington was second, Lydia Bragdon was third, Macyn Morton was fifth and Ashton Hughes was sixth.

Caribou’s Micah Menifield won the boys junior varsity race in 21:33.95. Wesley Thomas from Caribou finished fifth.

JV Girls Top Finishers

PlaceRunnerSchoolTime
1Maggie BrazierPresque Isle26:21.80
2Kailynn HuntingtonPresque Isle26:45.87
3Lydia BragdonPresque Isle26:51.99
4Brianna KendallCaribou27:36.04
5Macyn MortonPresque Isle30:54.17

JV Boys Top Finishers

PlaceRunnerSchoolTime
1Micah MenifieldCaribou21:33.95
2Bryson CalandroEllsworth23:40.41
3Henry HamiltonBrewer23:47.22
4Aiden DenisBrewer24:27.10
5Wesley ThomasCaribou24:45.74

As always, coaches, parents, players and fans are encouraged to send in scores, stats, photos, schedule changes and standout performances from around The County, by clicking [HERE] or [HERE]!

Fall Week Two Athlete of the Week nominations are live until Sunday at 9pm! Nominate a student-athlete [HERE]!

Filed Under: High School Scores
Categories: Articles, Community Spotlight

More From