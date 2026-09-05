The County Scoreboard: Central Aroostook Sweeps MSSM, Border Bash Opens Cross Country Season

The County Scoreboard: Central Aroostook Sweeps MSSM, Border Bash Opens Cross Country Season

Jon Ouellette

The fall season hit another gear Friday, with soccer fields and cross country trails both filling up The County Scoreboard.

Central Aroostook picked up a pair of shutout wins over MSSM, Fort Kent and Houlton played a high-scoring girls soccer matchup, Katahdin added another girls soccer victory and the first major cross country meet of the school year brought runners to Houlton for the Border Bash.

Central Aroostook Girls Roll Past MSSM

Central Aroostook’s girls soccer team put together one of the strongest scorelines of the day, beating MSSM 12-0 in Mars Hill.

The Lady Panthers controlled the matchup from start to finish, adding another early-season win while keeping MSSM off the scoreboard.

Fort Kent Outlasts Houlton In 13-Goal Game

Fort Kent and Houlton turned in the wildest score of the day on the girls side.

The Lady Warriors beat the Lady Shires 8-5, with Reese Doucette leading Fort Kent with a five-goal performance.

Lilly Bouchard, Laney Caron and Tilly Daigle each added goals for Fort Kent in the win.

Houlton was led by Ava Ezell, who scored a hat trick for the Lady Shires in the loss.

Katahdin Girls Beat Calais

Katahdin also picked up a girls soccer win, beating Calais 6-2.

Clara Powers scored her first high school goal for the Lady Cougars, giving Katahdin one of the highlight moments of the day.

Central Aroostook Boys Blank MSSM

On the boys side, Central Aroostook completed the soccer sweep over MSSM with a 5-0 win.

The Panthers controlled the matchup and finished the day with a clean sheet, giving Central Aroostook two shutout wins between the boys and girls programs.

Schenck Tops East Grand

Schenck also earned a boys soccer win Friday, beating East Grand 2-0.

The Vikings were held off the scoreboard in the early-season matchup.

Border Bash Cross Country Results

The first major cross country meet of the school year took place in Houlton with the Border Bash.

Houlton/GHCA won the boys team title, while Presque Isle won the girls team title.

Caribou’s Pierce Gorneault won the boys varsity race in 16:42.04, and Caribou’s Emma Graves won the girls varsity race in 19:39.39.

Micah Menifield of Caribou won the boys JV race, and Meredith House won the girls JV race.

Boys Varsity Team Scores

RankTeamPointsTotal TimeAverage
1Houlton/GHCA241:28:42.3617:44.48
2Caribou361:31:41.7818:20.36
3Presque Isle711:48:20.1121:40.03
4Calais1042:02:19.5524:27.90

Boys Varsity Top 10

PlaceRunnerSchoolTime
1Pierce GorneaultCaribou16:42.04
2Nathan BradyHoulton/GHCA17:22.40
3Tewolde StewartCaribou17:28.09
4Malachi WitmerHoulton/GHCA17:35.05
5Logan WitmerHoulton/GHCA17:48.76
6Wyatt QuintHoulton/GHCA17:55.85
7Brayden DrakeHoulton/GHCA18:00.30
8Paxton DarrellPresque Isle18:14.78
9Peyton GorneaultCaribou18:40.46
10Jeremy CharettePresque Isle19:19.43

Highest Boys Finishers By School

SchoolHighest FinisherPlaceTime
CaribouPierce Gorneault116:42.04
Houlton/GHCANathan Brady217:22.40
Presque IslePaxton Darrell818:14.78
CalaisBrock Collins1821:52.34
Fort KentJaxson Saucier2022:40.98
MSSMMichael Dooley2123:16.77

Girls Varsity Team Scores

RankTeamPointsTotal TimeAverage
1Presque Isle241:50:10.6522:02.13
2Caribou351:54:28.6122:53.73
3Calais742:20:38.0828:07.62
4Houlton/GHCA972:32:25.4130:29.09

Girls Varsity Top 10

PlaceRunnerSchoolTime
1Emma GravesCaribou19:39.39
2Lilian JohnsonPresque Isle20:59.12
3Aleah RideoutPresque Isle21:35.72
4Abra ConnellPresque Isle21:44.93
5Jenna StridCaribou21:54.90
6Taylor YorkPresque Isle22:05.85
7Isabella AlbertCaribou23:01.81
8Hailey RichardCalais23:32.58
9Marie JohnstonPresque Isle23:45.03
10Gloria DionneCaribou24:39.39

Highest Girls Finishers By School

SchoolHighest FinisherPlaceTime
CaribouEmma Graves119:39.39
Presque IsleLilian Johnson220:59.12
CalaisHailey Richard823:32.58
Houlton/GHCACharlotte Estabrook1626:59.16
MSSMSadie Wigmore2028:38.92

Saturday's Schedule from around the County

Boys Soccer

PCHS at Easton, 1 p.m.

Washington Academy at Fort Kent, 1:30 p.m.

Caribou at Foxcroft Academy, 12 p.m.

Orono at Presque Isle, 2 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Orono at Presque Isle, 12 p.m.

Caribou at Foxcroft Academy, 12 p.m.

As always, coaches, parents, players and fans are encouraged to send in scores, stats, photos, schedule changes and standout performances from around The County, by clicking [HERE] or [HERE]!

Athlete of the Week is back! Week One Nominations are open now until Sunday at 9pm, and you can nominate a student-athlete [HERE]!

Filed Under: Calais, Caribou High School, Central Aroostook High School, fort kent community high school, High School Scores, Houlton high school, Maine School of Science and Mathematics, Presque Isle High School
Categories: Articles, Community Spotlight

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