The fall season hit another gear Friday, with soccer fields and cross country trails both filling up The County Scoreboard.

Central Aroostook picked up a pair of shutout wins over MSSM, Fort Kent and Houlton played a high-scoring girls soccer matchup, Katahdin added another girls soccer victory and the first major cross country meet of the school year brought runners to Houlton for the Border Bash.

Central Aroostook Girls Roll Past MSSM

Central Aroostook’s girls soccer team put together one of the strongest scorelines of the day, beating MSSM 12-0 in Mars Hill.

The Lady Panthers controlled the matchup from start to finish, adding another early-season win while keeping MSSM off the scoreboard.

Fort Kent Outlasts Houlton In 13-Goal Game

Fort Kent and Houlton turned in the wildest score of the day on the girls side.

The Lady Warriors beat the Lady Shires 8-5, with Reese Doucette leading Fort Kent with a five-goal performance.

Lilly Bouchard, Laney Caron and Tilly Daigle each added goals for Fort Kent in the win.

Houlton was led by Ava Ezell, who scored a hat trick for the Lady Shires in the loss.

Katahdin Girls Beat Calais

Katahdin also picked up a girls soccer win, beating Calais 6-2.

Clara Powers scored her first high school goal for the Lady Cougars, giving Katahdin one of the highlight moments of the day.

Central Aroostook Boys Blank MSSM

On the boys side, Central Aroostook completed the soccer sweep over MSSM with a 5-0 win.

The Panthers controlled the matchup and finished the day with a clean sheet, giving Central Aroostook two shutout wins between the boys and girls programs.

Schenck Tops East Grand

Schenck also earned a boys soccer win Friday, beating East Grand 2-0.

The Vikings were held off the scoreboard in the early-season matchup.

Border Bash Cross Country Results

The first major cross country meet of the school year took place in Houlton with the Border Bash.

Houlton/GHCA won the boys team title, while Presque Isle won the girls team title.

Caribou’s Pierce Gorneault won the boys varsity race in 16:42.04, and Caribou’s Emma Graves won the girls varsity race in 19:39.39.

Micah Menifield of Caribou won the boys JV race, and Meredith House won the girls JV race.

Boys Varsity Team Scores

Rank Team Points Total Time Average 1 Houlton/GHCA 24 1:28:42.36 17:44.48 2 Caribou 36 1:31:41.78 18:20.36 3 Presque Isle 71 1:48:20.11 21:40.03 4 Calais 104 2:02:19.55 24:27.90

Boys Varsity Top 10

Place Runner School Time 1 Pierce Gorneault Caribou 16:42.04 2 Nathan Brady Houlton/GHCA 17:22.40 3 Tewolde Stewart Caribou 17:28.09 4 Malachi Witmer Houlton/GHCA 17:35.05 5 Logan Witmer Houlton/GHCA 17:48.76 6 Wyatt Quint Houlton/GHCA 17:55.85 7 Brayden Drake Houlton/GHCA 18:00.30 8 Paxton Darrell Presque Isle 18:14.78 9 Peyton Gorneault Caribou 18:40.46 10 Jeremy Charette Presque Isle 19:19.43

Highest Boys Finishers By School

School Highest Finisher Place Time Caribou Pierce Gorneault 1 16:42.04 Houlton/GHCA Nathan Brady 2 17:22.40 Presque Isle Paxton Darrell 8 18:14.78 Calais Brock Collins 18 21:52.34 Fort Kent Jaxson Saucier 20 22:40.98 MSSM Michael Dooley 21 23:16.77

Girls Varsity Team Scores

Rank Team Points Total Time Average 1 Presque Isle 24 1:50:10.65 22:02.13 2 Caribou 35 1:54:28.61 22:53.73 3 Calais 74 2:20:38.08 28:07.62 4 Houlton/GHCA 97 2:32:25.41 30:29.09

Girls Varsity Top 10

Place Runner School Time 1 Emma Graves Caribou 19:39.39 2 Lilian Johnson Presque Isle 20:59.12 3 Aleah Rideout Presque Isle 21:35.72 4 Abra Connell Presque Isle 21:44.93 5 Jenna Strid Caribou 21:54.90 6 Taylor York Presque Isle 22:05.85 7 Isabella Albert Caribou 23:01.81 8 Hailey Richard Calais 23:32.58 9 Marie Johnston Presque Isle 23:45.03 10 Gloria Dionne Caribou 24:39.39

Highest Girls Finishers By School

School Highest Finisher Place Time Caribou Emma Graves 1 19:39.39 Presque Isle Lilian Johnson 2 20:59.12 Calais Hailey Richard 8 23:32.58 Houlton/GHCA Charlotte Estabrook 16 26:59.16 MSSM Sadie Wigmore 20 28:38.92

Saturday's Schedule from around the County

Boys Soccer

PCHS at Easton, 1 p.m.

Washington Academy at Fort Kent, 1:30 p.m.

Caribou at Foxcroft Academy, 12 p.m.

Orono at Presque Isle, 2 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Orono at Presque Isle, 12 p.m.

Caribou at Foxcroft Academy, 12 p.m.



As always, coaches, parents, players and fans are encouraged to send in scores, stats, photos, schedule changes and standout performances from around The County, by clicking [HERE] or [HERE]!

Athlete of the Week is back! Week One Nominations are open now until Sunday at 9pm, and you can nominate a student-athlete [HERE]!