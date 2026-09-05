The County Scoreboard: Central Aroostook Sweeps MSSM, Border Bash Opens Cross Country Season
The fall season hit another gear Friday, with soccer fields and cross country trails both filling up The County Scoreboard.
Central Aroostook picked up a pair of shutout wins over MSSM, Fort Kent and Houlton played a high-scoring girls soccer matchup, Katahdin added another girls soccer victory and the first major cross country meet of the school year brought runners to Houlton for the Border Bash.
Central Aroostook Girls Roll Past MSSM
Central Aroostook’s girls soccer team put together one of the strongest scorelines of the day, beating MSSM 12-0 in Mars Hill.
The Lady Panthers controlled the matchup from start to finish, adding another early-season win while keeping MSSM off the scoreboard.
Fort Kent Outlasts Houlton In 13-Goal Game
Fort Kent and Houlton turned in the wildest score of the day on the girls side.
The Lady Warriors beat the Lady Shires 8-5, with Reese Doucette leading Fort Kent with a five-goal performance.
Lilly Bouchard, Laney Caron and Tilly Daigle each added goals for Fort Kent in the win.
Houlton was led by Ava Ezell, who scored a hat trick for the Lady Shires in the loss.
Katahdin Girls Beat Calais
Katahdin also picked up a girls soccer win, beating Calais 6-2.
Clara Powers scored her first high school goal for the Lady Cougars, giving Katahdin one of the highlight moments of the day.
Central Aroostook Boys Blank MSSM
On the boys side, Central Aroostook completed the soccer sweep over MSSM with a 5-0 win.
The Panthers controlled the matchup and finished the day with a clean sheet, giving Central Aroostook two shutout wins between the boys and girls programs.
Schenck Tops East Grand
Schenck also earned a boys soccer win Friday, beating East Grand 2-0.
The Vikings were held off the scoreboard in the early-season matchup.
Border Bash Cross Country Results
The first major cross country meet of the school year took place in Houlton with the Border Bash.
Houlton/GHCA won the boys team title, while Presque Isle won the girls team title.
Caribou’s Pierce Gorneault won the boys varsity race in 16:42.04, and Caribou’s Emma Graves won the girls varsity race in 19:39.39.
Micah Menifield of Caribou won the boys JV race, and Meredith House won the girls JV race.
Boys Varsity Team Scores
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Total Time
|Average
|1
|Houlton/GHCA
|24
|1:28:42.36
|17:44.48
|2
|Caribou
|36
|1:31:41.78
|18:20.36
|3
|Presque Isle
|71
|1:48:20.11
|21:40.03
|4
|Calais
|104
|2:02:19.55
|24:27.90
Boys Varsity Top 10
|Place
|Runner
|School
|Time
|1
|Pierce Gorneault
|Caribou
|16:42.04
|2
|Nathan Brady
|Houlton/GHCA
|17:22.40
|3
|Tewolde Stewart
|Caribou
|17:28.09
|4
|Malachi Witmer
|Houlton/GHCA
|17:35.05
|5
|Logan Witmer
|Houlton/GHCA
|17:48.76
|6
|Wyatt Quint
|Houlton/GHCA
|17:55.85
|7
|Brayden Drake
|Houlton/GHCA
|18:00.30
|8
|Paxton Darrell
|Presque Isle
|18:14.78
|9
|Peyton Gorneault
|Caribou
|18:40.46
|10
|Jeremy Charette
|Presque Isle
|19:19.43
Highest Boys Finishers By School
|School
|Highest Finisher
|Place
|Time
|Caribou
|Pierce Gorneault
|1
|16:42.04
|Houlton/GHCA
|Nathan Brady
|2
|17:22.40
|Presque Isle
|Paxton Darrell
|8
|18:14.78
|Calais
|Brock Collins
|18
|21:52.34
|Fort Kent
|Jaxson Saucier
|20
|22:40.98
|MSSM
|Michael Dooley
|21
|23:16.77
Girls Varsity Team Scores
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Total Time
|Average
|1
|Presque Isle
|24
|1:50:10.65
|22:02.13
|2
|Caribou
|35
|1:54:28.61
|22:53.73
|3
|Calais
|74
|2:20:38.08
|28:07.62
|4
|Houlton/GHCA
|97
|2:32:25.41
|30:29.09
Girls Varsity Top 10
|Place
|Runner
|School
|Time
|1
|Emma Graves
|Caribou
|19:39.39
|2
|Lilian Johnson
|Presque Isle
|20:59.12
|3
|Aleah Rideout
|Presque Isle
|21:35.72
|4
|Abra Connell
|Presque Isle
|21:44.93
|5
|Jenna Strid
|Caribou
|21:54.90
|6
|Taylor York
|Presque Isle
|22:05.85
|7
|Isabella Albert
|Caribou
|23:01.81
|8
|Hailey Richard
|Calais
|23:32.58
|9
|Marie Johnston
|Presque Isle
|23:45.03
|10
|Gloria Dionne
|Caribou
|24:39.39
Highest Girls Finishers By School
|School
|Highest Finisher
|Place
|Time
|Caribou
|Emma Graves
|1
|19:39.39
|Presque Isle
|Lilian Johnson
|2
|20:59.12
|Calais
|Hailey Richard
|8
|23:32.58
|Houlton/GHCA
|Charlotte Estabrook
|16
|26:59.16
|MSSM
|Sadie Wigmore
|20
|28:38.92
Saturday's Schedule from around the County
Boys Soccer
PCHS at Easton, 1 p.m.
Washington Academy at Fort Kent, 1:30 p.m.
Caribou at Foxcroft Academy, 12 p.m.
Orono at Presque Isle, 2 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Orono at Presque Isle, 12 p.m.
Caribou at Foxcroft Academy, 12 p.m.
As always, coaches, parents, players and fans are encouraged to send in scores, stats, photos, schedule changes and standout performances from around The County, by clicking [HERE] or [HERE]!
Athlete of the Week is back! Week One Nominations are open now until Sunday at 9pm, and you can nominate a student-athlete [HERE]!