Labor Day brought a milestone moment, a pair of Ashland wins and another early-season result for Houlton girls soccer.

Ashland’s girls soccer team beat Mattanawcook Academy 2-1, giving longtime coach Pete Belskis his 500th career win. Houlton picked up a 3-1 win over Penobscot Valley, and Ashland’s boys earned their first victory of the season with an 8-0 win over East Grand.

Ashland Girls Give Belskis Win No. 500

Ashland’s girls soccer team made Labor Day a special one.

The Lady Hornets beat Mattanawcook Academy 2-1, with Kilynn Bonville and Sadie Trams scoring the goals for Ashland.

Addison Labelle helped set up both tallies, finishing with two assists in the win.

The victory also gave Coach Pete Belskis his 500th career win, adding another major milestone to one of the longest and most successful coaching runs in County soccer.

For Ashland, it was more than just an early-season win. It was a day that tied the current team to decades of Hornet soccer history.

Houlton Girls Top Penobscot Valley

Houlton also came away with a Labor Day win on the girls side.

The Lady Shires beat Penobscot Valley 3-1, picking up another early result as the fall schedule starts to build.

The win gives Houlton something to build from after a busy opening stretch of the season.

Ashland Boys Pick Up First Win

Ashland’s boys soccer team also had a strong Labor Day showing.

The Hornets earned their first win of the season with an 8-0 victory over East Grand.

Today’s County Schedule

Boys Soccer

Hodgdon vs. Penobscot Christian, 4 p.m. at Hodgdon High School

Houlton at Mattanawcook Academy, 4 p.m.

Schenck/Stearns vs. Katahdin, 4 p.m. at Schenck High School

Fort Fairfield vs. MSSM, 5 p.m. at Fort Fairfield High School

Girls Soccer

Hodgdon vs. Madawaska, 4 p.m. at Hodgdon High School

Lee Academy vs. East Grand, 4 p.m. at Lee Academy

Caribou vs. Presque Isle, 7 p.m. at Caribou High School

Fort Fairfield vs. MSSM, 7 p.m. at Fort Fairfield High School

As always, coaches, parents, players and fans are encouraged to send in scores, stats, photos, schedule changes and standout performances from around The County, by clicking [HERE] or [HERE]!

Fall Week One Athlete of the Week voting is live until Thursday at 3pm! Vote for these student-athletes [HERE]!