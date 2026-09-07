The first Athlete of the Week ballot of the new high school sports season is here, and Week One has already delivered some big performances across The County.

From medalist rounds on the golf course and victories on the cross-country trail to five-goal afternoons and career-best performances on the soccer field, there are plenty of strong cases on both sides of this week's ballot.

Voting is now open for the Fall Week One Boys and Girls Athletes of the Week.

Fans can vote once per hour throughout the voting period. Polls close Thursday, September 10 at 3 p.m., and the Week One winners will be announced Friday morning.

Boys Athlete of the Week Nominees

Duke Deschenes, Presque Isle High School, Golf

Deschenes has opened the golf season with consistency at the top of the leaderboard. He earned medalist honors in two of Presque Isle's first three meets and finished second in the other.

Kohen Kinney, Central Aroostook High School, Golf

Kinney has helped lead Central Aroostook early in the season. He has already been medalist in one match and is tied for the Panthers' scoring lead.

Pierce Gorneault, Caribou High School, Cross-Country

Gorneault has put together a strong start on the trails for Caribou. He finished second at the Liberty Invitational before coming back to win the Border Bash for the Vikings.

Girls Athlete of the Week Nominees

Emma Graves, Caribou High School, Cross-Country

Graves turned in a dominant performance at the Border Bash, winning the girls race by an impressive 81 seconds over the second-place finisher.

Reese Doucette, Fort Kent High School, Soccer

Doucette provided plenty of offense for the Lady Warriors, scoring five goals in a Fort Kent victory to earn her place on the opening ballot.

Ava Ezell, Houlton High School, Soccer

Ezell wasted little time making an impact for Houlton, scoring a hat trick in the Lady Shires' season debut.

Adrianna Bridges, Fort Fairfield High School, Soccer

Bridges delivered a career performance for the Lady Tigers, scoring a career-best four goals in a Fort Fairfield victory.

Cast Your Votes

There are two ballots this week, one for the boys and one for the girls.

You can vote once per hour throughout the voting period, so make your selections and come back to support your favorites.

Voting closes Thursday, September 10 at 3 p.m.

The Fall Week One Boys and Girls Athletes of the Week will be announced Friday morning, September 11.

As always, coaches, parents, players and fans are encouraged to send in scores, stats, photos, schedule changes and standout performances from around The County, by clicking [HERE] or [HERE]!