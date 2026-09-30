There may not have been enough time left on the clock for another touch.

Hailey Plant scored the game-winning goal with under one second remaining Tuesday as Presque Isle pulled out a dramatic 3-2 girls soccer victory over Foxcroft Academy.

It highlighted a busy County soccer day that also included a four-goal performance from Houlton’s Ava Ezell, a Fort Fairfield shutout, a Fort Kent girls victory and boys wins for Houlton and Fort Fairfield.

Plant Delivers A Last-Second Winner For Presque Isle

Presque Isle and Foxcroft appeared headed toward a 2-2 finish before Plant delivered the deciding goal with less than a second left on the clock.

Carrlyn Buck and Emily Collins also scored for the Lady Wildcats.

Delanie Cyr helped create the offense with two assists as Presque Isle came away with the 3-2 victory.

Ezell Scores Four As Houlton Tops Van Buren

Ava Ezell had a huge afternoon for Houlton in a 6-1 girls soccer win over Van Buren.

Ezell scored four times and added an assist.

Raina Ezell and Reagan Wright each contributed a goal and an assist for the Lady Shires.

Gwen Ramsay made 11 saves in net.

Mattanawcook Tops Ashland

Mattanawcook Academy earned a 5-1 girls soccer win over Ashland.

Fort Fairfield Blanks MSSM

Fort Fairfield rolled to an 8-0 girls soccer victory over MSSM.

Fort Kent Beats Orono

Fort Kent picked up a 4-2 girls soccer win over Orono.

Schenck Blanks Southern Aroostook

Schenck/Stearns earned a 5-0 win over Southern Aroostook.

Boys Soccer

Houlton Edges Van Buren

Houlton completed the Shires’ sweep of Van Buren with a 2-1 boys victory.

Cooper Willard and Beckett Koehler scored for Houlton.

Fort Kent, Orono Finish Even

Fort Kent and Orono battled to a 3-3 tie.

Fort Fairfield Shuts Out MSSM

Fort Fairfield earned a 3-0 boys soccer win over MSSM.

Today’s County Schedule

Wednesday, September 30

Games are listed as scheduled and are subject to change.

Boys Soccer

Mattanawcook Academy at Wisdom, 3 p.m.

Hodgdon at Southern Aroostook, 3:30 p.m.

Schenck/Stearns at East Grand, 4 p.m.

Penobscot Valley vs. Narraguagus, 4 p.m.

Caribou at Brewer, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Lee Academy at Wisdom, 3:30 p.m.

Hodgdon at Southern Aroostook, 3:30 p.m.

Caribou at Brewer, 4:30 p.m.