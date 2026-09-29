Here’s a stronger, fuller version built around the fact that five different Katahdin players scored, which gives this one a nice team-performance angle.

For today’s schedule, I checked the MPA first as requested. The main Dashboard Schedule is blocking automated access, and the individual MPA sport pages I could access were not showing County varsity soccer, cross country or golf events for Tuesday at publication time. I’m leaving unverified games out rather than substituting another schedule source. MPA

The County Scoreboard: Five Cougars Score As Katahdin Blanks Schenck

Katahdin did not have to rely on one scorer Monday afternoon.

Five different Cougars found the back of the net as Katahdin rolled to a 5-0 boys soccer win over Schenck/Stearns, with goals spread throughout the lineup and another strong performance in net.

Conor Schmidt and Blake Rush each finished with a goal and an assist, while Leighton Rodgerson, Hunter Chickering and Bryten Hartsgrove also scored.

Five Cougars Find The Net

Katahdin spread the offense around in the 5-0 victory.

Schmidt and Rush each recorded a goal and an assist.

Rodgerson, Chickering and Hartsgrove supplied the other three Katahdin goals.

That gave the Cougars five different goal scorers in the win.

Katahdin Posts The Shutout

Gage Philips was credited with 12 saves on 13 Schenck shots as Katahdin kept the Wolverines off the scoreboard.

Landon Thibeault recorded six saves on 19 Katahdin shots for Schenck.

Today’s County Schedule

Tuesday, September 29

Girls Soccer

Foxcroft Academy at Presque Isle, 3 p.m.

Mattanawcook Academy at Ashland, 3 p.m.

Houlton at Van Buren, 4 p.m.

Schenck/Stearns at Southern Aroostook, 4 p.m.

MSSM at Fort Fairfield, 7 p.m.

Boys Soccer

MSSM at Fort Fairfield, 5 p.m.

Houlton at Van Buren, 6 p.m.

Orono at Fort Kent, 6 p.m.

Help Us Keep The County Scoreboard Going

The more updates we receive from coaches, parents, athletes and fans, the more teams and student-athletes we can recognize across The County.

As always, coaches, parents, players and fans are encouraged to send in scores, stats, photos, schedule changes and standout performances from around The County, by clicking [HERE] or [HERE]!

Fall Week Four Athlete of the Week voting is live until Thursday at 3pm, you can use the link here to vote!

[WEEK FOUR VOTING LINK]