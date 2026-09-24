Presque Isle’s boys soccer team put together a complete road performance Wednesday night, while Wisdom’s girls continued to fill the net and Hodgdon and Houlton were involved in a pair of tight boys matchups.

Trent Mastro scored twice in Presque Isle’s 3-0 win over Fort Kent, Isaac Gogain added another goal, and David Shaw recorded his first career shutout in net for the Wildcats.

Houlton and Lee Academy finished even at 1-1, while Wisdom’s girls rolled past Penobscot Christian.

Presque Isle Boys Blank Fort Kent

Presque Isle picked up a 3-0 boys soccer win over Fort Kent.

Trent Mastro scored twice for the Wildcats, while Isaac Gogain added the other goal.

Bodey McPherson finished with two assists.

David Shaw made five saves in net to record his first career shutout.

Houlton, Lee Academy Finish Even

Houlton and Lee Academy played to a 1-1 tie.

Cooper Willard scored the Shires’ lone goal.

Wisdom Girls Roll Past Penobscot Christian

Wisdom earned an 8-0 girls soccer win over Penobscot Christian.

Penobscot Christian Edges Katahdin

Penobscot Christian came away with a 3-2 win over Katahdin in girls soccer.

Schenck Blanks Hodgdon

Schenck/Stearns picked up a 6-0 girls soccer win over Hodgdon.

Shead Edges Calais

Shead earned a 2-1 girls soccer win over Calais.

The scheduled Bangor Christian and East Grand girls soccer matchup was postponed.

Today’s County Schedule

Thursday, September 24

Today’s games are listed as scheduled and are subject to change.

Boys Soccer

Lee Academy at Houlton, 4 p.m.

Woodland at Machias, 4 p.m.

Hodgdon at Penobscot Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Southern Aroostook at Central Aroostook, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Penobscot Valley at Ashland, 4 p.m.

Houlton at Mattanawcook Academy, 4 p.m.

Southern Aroostook at Central Aroostook, 5 p.m.

Golf

Caribou at Presque Isle, 3:30 p.m.

Aroostook League Championships At Mars Hill Country Club, 3:30 p.m.

As always, coaches, parents, players and fans are encouraged to send in scores, stats, photos, schedule changes and standout performances from around The County, by clicking [HERE] or [HERE]!

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