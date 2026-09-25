Thursday belonged to Hodgdon on the golf course, while Central Aroostook added a soccer sweep and Penobscot Valley and Ashland battled to a draw on the girls side.

Hodgdon captured the Aroostook League golf championship, with Jacob Tuttle taking individual honors on the boys side and Rebecca O'Leary earning the girls championship.

On the soccer field, Central Aroostook shut out Southern Aroostook in both matchups, while Penobscot Valley and Ashland finished even.

Hodgdon Wins Aroostook League Golf Championship

Hodgdon came away with the Aroostook League golf championship Thursday.

Jacob Tuttle captured individual honors on the boys side.

Rebecca O'Leary took home the girls individual championship.

PVHS, Ashland Finish Even

Penobscot Valley and Ashland played to a 2-2 tie in girls soccer.

Central Aroostook Girls Blank Southern Aroostook

Central Aroostook earned a 3-0 girls soccer win over Southern Aroostook.

Mattanawcook Tops Houlton

Mattanawcook Academy beat Houlton 8-0 in girls soccer.

Central Aroostook Boys Complete Sweep

Central Aroostook's boys completed the Panthers' two-win day against Southern Aroostook with a 5-0 victory.

Today's Schedule:

Girls Soccer:

Katahdin at Wisdom, 3:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer:

Katahdin at Wisdom, 5 p.m.

Washington Academy at Fort Kent, 6:30 p.m.

As always, coaches, parents, players and fans are encouraged to send in scores, stats, photos, schedule changes and standout performances from around The County, by clicking [HERE] or [HERE]!

Week Four Athlete of the Week nominations are live and open until Sunday 9pm, the way to nominate is below!

[WEEK FOUR NOMINATION LINK]