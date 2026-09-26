Houlton/GHCA made the trip south count Friday, putting five runners inside the top eight to win the boys team championship at the Cony cross country meet.

The Shires finished with just 25 points, well ahead of second-place Hampden Academy, while Malachi Witmer and Nathan Brady led the way with second- and third-place finishes.

Back home on the soccer field, Wisdom picked up wins on both sides against Katahdin, while Fort Kent added a 2-0 boys victory over Washington Academy.

Houlton/GHCA Boys Win Cony Meet

Houlton/GHCA was the only County program to make the trip to the Cony meet, and the boys came home with the team championship.

The Shires scored 25 points, finishing 32 points ahead of Hampden Academy.

Malachi Witmer led Houlton/GHCA with a second-place finish in 17:32.77, followed closely by Nathan Brady in third at 17:38.83.

Logan Witmer finished fifth in 17:49.75, Wyatt Quint was seventh in 18:19.18 and Brayden Drake placed eighth in 18:23.69.

That gave Houlton/GHCA five scoring runners among the first eight finishers, with just 50 seconds separating its first and fifth runners.

Stephen Cormier added a 23rd-place finish in 20:09.39, Lucas McPhee was 42nd in 21:59.28 and Victor Burlock finished 69th in 26:27.93.

Houlton/GHCA Boys Finishers

Malachi Witmer, 2nd, 17:32.77

Nathan Brady, 3rd, 17:38.83

Logan Witmer, 5th, 17:49.75

Wyatt Quint, 7th, 18:19.18

Brayden Drake, 8th, 18:23.69

Stephen Cormier, 23rd, 20:09.39

Lucas McPhee, 42nd, 21:59.28

Victor Burlock, 69th, 26:27.93

Boys Team Scores

Houlton/GHCA, 25

Hampden Academy, 57

Bangor, 105

Brunswick, 136

Cony, 136

Medomak Valley, 136

Nokomis, 150

Waterville, 166

Houlton/GHCA Girls Compete At Cony

Houlton/GHCA also had four runners in the girls 5K.

Dalylah Mincey led the Shires with a 44th-place finish in 29:00.55.

Kaley Whitman finished 53rd in 32:14.00, Alaina Locker was 55th in 33:18.76 and Sandra Quinlan finished 57th in 41:24.79.

Houlton/GHCA did not record a girls team score.

Wisdom Girls Top Katahdin

Wisdom picked up an 8-2 girls soccer win over Katahdin.

Wisdom Boys Complete The Sweep

Wisdom’s boys earned a 2-0 win over Katahdin.

Zeek Cyr and Sam Paradis scored for the Pioneers.

Fort Kent Boys Blank Washington Academy

Fort Kent picked up a 2-0 boys soccer win over Washington Academy.

Today’s County Schedule

Saturday, September 26

Cross Country

Caribou and Presque Isle at Old Town, 1 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Caribou vs. Foxcroft Academy, noon

Presque Isle vs. Hermon, 2 p.m.

Easton vs. Hodgdon, 6 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Bangor Christian vs. East Grand, 11 a.m.

Presque Isle vs. Hermon, noon

Ashland vs. Southern Aroostook, 12:30 p.m.

Caribou vs. Foxcroft Academy, 2 p.m.

Easton vs. Hodgdon, 4 p.m.

Help Us Keep The County Scoreboard Going

The more updates we receive from coaches, parents, athletes and fans, the more teams and student-athletes we can recognize across The County.

As always, coaches, parents, players and fans are encouraged to send in scores, stats, photos, schedule changes and standout performances from around The County, by clicking [HERE] or [HERE]!

Week Four Athlete of the Week nominations are live and open until Sunday 9pm, the way to nominate is below!

[WEEK FOUR NOMINATION LINK]