Tuesday’s County soccer slate did not need a lot of goals to produce some good finishes.

Hodgdon needed overtime to get past Penobscot Valley on the boys side, with Wyatt Oliver delivering the game-winner. Presque Isle and Fort Kent battled through a scoreless draw in girls soccer, while Wisdom picked up wins on both sides against Penquis.

Houlton’s boys also came away with a shutout win over Ashland behind two goals from Cooper Willard.

Presque Isle, Fort Kent Finish Scoreless

Presque Isle and Fort Kent played to a 0-0 tie in girls soccer.

Neither side was able to find the deciding goal, leaving the Lady Wildcats and Lady Warriors even after the final whistle.

Wisdom Girls Blank Penquis

Wisdom picked up a 6-0 girls soccer win over Penquis Valley.

Willard Scores Twice In Houlton Win

Houlton boys soccer earned a 3-0 win over Ashland.

Cooper Willard scored twice for the Shires, while Beckett Koehler added the other goal.

Oliver Delivers Hodgdon Overtime Winner

Hodgdon edged Penobscot Valley 1-0 in overtime.

Wyatt Oliver scored the game-winner for the Hawks off an assist from Jacob Tuttle.

Wisdom Boys Edge Penquis

Wisdom completed a two-win day against Penquis with a 2-1 boys soccer victory.

Today’s County Schedule

Wednesday, September 23

Today’s games are listed as scheduled and are subject to change.

Boys Soccer

Presque Isle at Fort Kent, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Wisdom at Penobscot Christian, 3 p.m.

Katahdin at Piscataquis, 4 p.m.

East Grand at Bangor Christian, 4 p.m.

Lee Academy at Woodland, 4 p.m.

Schenck/Stearns at Hodgdon, 4 p.m.

As always, coaches, parents, players and fans are encouraged to send in scores, stats, photos, schedule changes and standout performances from around The County, by clicking [HERE] or [HERE]!

Week Three Athlete of the Week voting is LIVE until Thursday at 3pm, use the link below to vote for a student-athlete!

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