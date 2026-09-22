Monday's County soccer action brought two wins for Katahdin, a pair of close games between Madawaska and Fort Fairfield, and a four-goal performance from Houlton's Ezell sisters.

Katahdin swept Southern Aroostook, with the boys winning 5-1 and the girls picking up a 6-1 victory. Madawaska earned wins on both sides against Fort Fairfield, including a one-goal finish in boys soccer. Houlton's girls also beat Schenck/Stearns 4-1.

WHAT happened: Katahdin and Madawaska each picked up two soccer wins, while Houlton's girls added a road victory.

WHO stood out: Mia McNally had two goals and two assists for Katahdin, Conor Schmidt recorded a goal and three assists for the Cougars, and Ava and Raina Ezell each scored twice for Houlton.

WHY it matters: Monday's results featured two County sweeps, close finishes in both Madawaska-Fort Fairfield matchups and several standout individual performances.

Girls Soccer

McNally, Richardson Lead Katahdin Past Southern Aroostook

Katahdin picked up a 6-1 win over Southern Aroostook, with Mia McNally and Joey Richardson combining for four goals and three assists.

McNally finished with two goals and two assists, while Richardson added two goals and an assist.

Gracie Pelkey and Liz Lane scored the other two goals for the Lady Cougars, and Clara Powers contributed two assists.

Aolie Watt scored Southern Aroostook's lone goal.

Madawaska Edges Fort Fairfield

Madawaska came away with a 3-2 girls soccer win over Fort Fairfield in one of Monday's closest matchups.

Ezell Sisters Lead Houlton Past Schenck

Houlton earned a 4-1 win over Schenck/Stearns behind a big afternoon from Ava and Raina Ezell.

Both players scored twice and recorded an assist for the Lady Shires. Emily Hagan also added an assist.

Gwen Ramsay made eight saves in net for Houlton.

Boys Soccer

Schmidt, Rush Lead Katahdin To Win

Katahdin completed its sweep of Southern Aroostook with a 5-1 boys soccer victory.

Conor Schmidt finished with a goal and three assists, while Blake Rush scored twice. Bryten Hartsgrove and Leighton Rodgerson added the other two goals for the Cougars.

Gage Phillips recorded four saves on eight shots for Katahdin.

Hunter Anderson scored Southern Aroostook's goal, while Brayden Peters made 10 saves on 21 shots.

Madawaska Boys Edge Fort Fairfield

Madawaska picked up a 2-1 win over Fort Fairfield, completing a two-win day for the Owls and Lady Owls.

Today's County Schedule

Tuesday, September 22

Boys Soccer

Lee Academy at Schenck/Stearns, 4 p.m.

Penobscot Valley at Hodgdon, 4 p.m.

Wisdom at Penquis Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Ashland at Houlton, 6 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Wisdom at Penquis Valley, 3 p.m.

Lee Academy at East Grand, 4 p.m.

Presque Isle at Fort Kent, 7 p.m.

As always, coaches, parents, players and fans are encouraged to send in scores, stats, photos, schedule changes and standout performances from around The County, by clicking [HERE] or [HERE]!

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