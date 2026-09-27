Saturday was a big day for County cross country in Orono, led by a team championship for the Presque Isle girls and an individual title for Caribou’s Emma Graves.

Presque Isle finished with 41 points to win the girls varsity team championship, placing four runners inside the overall top 10. Graves led the entire field, winning the girls race in 19:46.80.

On the boys side, John Bapst won a tight team race with 79 points, while Caribou’s Tewolde Stewart finished second overall and Presque Isle’s Paxton Darrell placed sixth.

Saturday’s soccer slate also featured a Presque Isle boys shutout over Hermon, a 1-1 tie between the Presque Isle and Hermon girls, and wins for Hodgdon, Easton and Ashland.

Presque Isle Girls Win Sectional Team Title

Presque Isle put together the strongest girls team performance of the day, finishing with 41 points to beat Mount Desert Island’s 52.

Caribou finished third with 79 points.

The Wildcats were led by Lillian Johnson in third at 20:15.50 and Aleah Rideout in fourth at 20:21.30.

Taylor York finished eighth in 21:26.60 and Abra Connell placed 10th in 21:38.80, giving Presque Isle four runners inside the overall top 10.

Marie Johnston completed the scoring five in 16th place at 22:57.60.

Graves Wins Girls Individual Title

Caribou’s Emma Graves won the girls varsity race in 19:46.80.

She finished more than 14 seconds ahead of runner-up Kulani Granholm of Mount Desert Island.

Caribou also placed Jenna Strid seventh overall in 20:57.90.

Girls Varsity Top 10

Emma Graves, Caribou, 19:46.80 Kulani Granholm, MDI, 20:01.10 Lillian Johnson, Presque Isle, 20:15.50 Aleah Rideout, Presque Isle, 20:21.30 Antonia Burns, MDI, 20:47.10 Lillian Fish, John Bapst, 20:47.30 Jenna Strid, Caribou, 20:57.90 Taylor York, Presque Isle, 21:26.60 Ellie Arsenault, Orono, 21:30.00 Abra Connell, Presque Isle, 21:38.80

Top 10 County Girls Finishers

Emma Graves, Caribou, 1st overall, 19:46.80 Lillian Johnson, Presque Isle, 3rd, 20:15.50 Aleah Rideout, Presque Isle, 4th, 20:21.30 Jenna Strid, Caribou, 7th, 20:57.90 Taylor York, Presque Isle, 8th, 21:26.60 Abra Connell, Presque Isle, 10th, 21:38.80 Isabella Albert, Caribou, 12th, 22:14.90 Marie Johnston, Presque Isle, 16th, 22:57.60 Meredith House, Presque Isle, 28th, 25:02.00 Jade Clayton, Presque Isle, 29th, 25:02.60

Girls Varsity Team Results

Presque Isle, 41

Mount Desert Island, 52

Caribou, 79

John Bapst, 92

Orono, 129

Old Town, 144

Ellsworth, 157

Stewart Runner-Up In Boys Race

Caribou’s Tewolde Stewart led County boys runners with a second-place finish in 17:38.10.

Presque Isle’s Paxton Darrell also cracked the overall top 10, placing sixth in 18:13.10.

John Bapst won the boys team championship with 79 points, edging Orono by two points and Brewer by six.

Caribou finished fourth with 97 points, while Presque Isle was fifth with 103.

Boys Varsity Top 10

Brady Cox, Orono, 17:22.10 Tewolde Stewart, Caribou, 17:38.10 Noah Ferioli, Foxcroft Academy, 17:55.90 Riddick Boyington, Brewer, 17:56.70 Beckham Rand, John Bapst, 18:10.10 Paxton Darrell, Presque Isle, 18:13.10 Ethen Eakright, Foxcroft Academy, 18:30.00 James Goddard, MDI, 18:36.50 David Brewer, Orono, 18:38.50 Aidan Humphrey, MDI, 18:42.20

Top 10 County Boys Finishers

Tewolde Stewart, Caribou, 2nd overall, 17:38.10 Paxton Darrell, Presque Isle, 6th, 18:13.10 Jeremy Charette, Presque Isle, 12th, 19:11.90 Connor Meile, Presque Isle, 15th, 19:26.20 Xander Jamieson, Caribou, 17th, 19:39.90 Isaac Brissette, Caribou, 18th, 19:48.40 Alex Searles, Caribou, 28th, 20:44.00 Geonni Guevara, Presque Isle, 31st, 21:03.30 Isaac Goodwin, Caribou, 32nd, 21:04.30 Micah Menifield, Caribou, 38th, 22:00.20

Boys Varsity Team Results

John Bapst, 79

Orono, 81

Brewer, 85

Caribou, 97

Presque Isle, 103

Hermon, 149

Mount Desert Island, 150

Foxcroft Academy, 157

Central, 230

JV Highlights

Presque Isle also won the girls junior varsity team title with 15 points.

Maggie Brazier finished second in 25:23.90, with Kailynn Huntington third in 25:31.30.

Washburn’s Eleanora Streeter placed fifth, Caribou’s Brianna Kendall was sixth, and Presque Isle also had Ashton Hughes and Macyn Morton tied for eighth.

On the boys JV side, Caribou’s Wesley Thomas finished sixth, Presque Isle’s Matthew Demarest was eighth and Caribou’s Andrew Hewitt placed 10th.

Saturday’s County Soccer Results

Presque Isle Girls, Hermon Finish Even

Presque Isle and Hermon played to a 1-1 tie.

Carrlyn Buck scored for the Lady Wildcats off an assist from Emily Collins.

Foxcroft Girls Top Caribou

Foxcroft Academy beat Caribou 3-1.

Easton Girls Beat Hodgdon

Easton picked up a 4-1 win over Hodgdon.

Ashland Girls Blank Southern Aroostook

Ashland earned a 4-0 win over Southern Aroostook.

Hodgdon Boys Blank Easton

Hodgdon beat Easton 2-0.

Jason Tuttle and Wyatt Oliver scored for the Hawks.

Graves Scores Twice As Presque Isle Blanks Hermon

Presque Isle earned a 2-0 boys soccer win over Hermon.

Jackson Graves scored both goals for the Wildcats, with Bodey McPherson adding an assist.

Foxcroft Boys Edge Caribou

Foxcroft Academy beat Caribou 3-2.

Help Us Keep The County Scoreboard Going

The more updates we receive from coaches, parents, athletes and fans, the more teams and student-athletes we can recognize across The County.

As always, coaches, parents, players and fans are encouraged to send in scores, stats, photos, schedule changes and standout performances from around The County, by clicking [HERE] or [HERE]!

Week Four Athlete of the Week nominations are live and open until Sunday 9pm, the way to nominate is below!

[WEEK FOUR NOMINATION LINK]