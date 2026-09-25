Another week of standout performances across Aroostook County is in the books, and two more athletes have earned Athlete of the Week honors.

Alex Violette of Van Buren and Hailey Plant of Presque Isle are the Fall Week Three Athletes of the Week.

Violette earns the boys honor after a huge three-game stretch for the Crusaders, while Plant takes the girls honor after delivering both goals in a Presque Isle shutout victory.

Boys Athlete of the Week: Alex Violette, Van Buren

Violette put together one of the biggest offensive weeks of the fall season.

The Van Buren standout finished Week Three with six goals and four assists across three victories.

He opened the week with two goals and two assists in a 6-1 win over Houlton, added two more goals in a 5-1 victory over Schenck, then closed the week with another two-goal, two-assist performance in an 8-0 win at East Grand.

That gave Violette 10 direct goal contributions in three games and helped Van Buren go 3-0 during the Week Three window.

Congratulations, Alex!

Girls Athlete of the Week: Hailey Plant, Presque Isle

Plant came through in a big way for Presque Isle against Foxcroft Academy.

She scored both goals in the Lady Wildcats' 2-0 victory, providing all of the offense in the shutout win.

Her two-goal performance helped Presque Isle pick up another important early-season victory and earned Plant the Fall Week Three Girls Athlete of the Week honor.

Congratulations, Hailey!

Congratulations to All Week Three Nominees

Week Three produced another strong group of nominees from across The County, and every athlete who made the ballot deserves recognition.

Boys nominees:

Mitchell Burtt, Central Aroostook

Alex Violette, Van Buren

Kyle Waye, Washburn

Trent Mastro, Presque Isle

Dylan McKeen, Central Aroostook

Brayden Drake, Houlton/GHCA

Girls nominees:

Hailey Plant, Presque Isle

Claire Bauzenberger, Ashland

Madelyn Marquis, Van Buren

Ava Ezell, Houlton

Trinity Lane, Katahdin

The Week Three ballot included big scoring performances, game-winning goals, a medalist round, strong cross-country finishes, defensive leadership and a 20-save performance in goal.

Thank you to everyone who submitted nominations and voted throughout the week.

Week Four Nominations Are Open

We're already looking for the next two athletes to recognize.

Fall Week Four Athlete of the Week nominations are open now for performances from September 21 through September 26.

Soccer, cross-country and golf athletes are eligible.

Coaches, parents, teammates and fans are encouraged to send us the athlete's name, school, sport and, most importantly, the details behind the performance.

Goals, assists, saves, race times, golf scores, personal bests, game-winners and defensive performances can all help make the case.

Week Four nominations close Sunday, September 27 at 6 p.m.

Help us find the next boys and girls Athletes of the Week.

[WEEK FOUR NOMINATION LINK]