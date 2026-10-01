Hodgdon’s offense was firing from throughout the lineup Wednesday, and a pair of Hawks reached a career milestone along the way.

Finn Gardiner recorded a hat trick and added an assist, Jacob Tuttle finished with two goals and two assists, and Hodgdon rolled to a 9-1 boys soccer victory over Southern Aroostook.

Logan Sherman and Gustavo Torres also scored their first high school goals for the Hawks, while Wyatt Oliver found the net twice.

On the girls side, Wisdom picked up a 5-1 victory over Lee Academy behind two goals from Ellie Cyr, while Southern Aroostook edged Hodgdon and Brewer blanked Caribou.

WHAT happened: Hodgdon scored nine in a boys win over Southern Aroostook, Wisdom’s girls beat Lee Academy, and Brewer and Caribou battled to a boys tie.

WHO stood out: Finn Gardiner had a hat trick and an assist, Jacob Tuttle collected two goals and two assists, and Ellie Cyr scored twice for Wisdom.

WHY it matters: Hodgdon got production from throughout the lineup, including the first high school goals for Sherman and Torres, while Wisdom continued to get scoring from multiple players.

Gardiner Hat Trick Leads Hodgdon

Hodgdon put together a big offensive afternoon in a 9-1 win over Southern Aroostook.

Gardiner led the Hawks with three goals and an assist.

Tuttle finished with two goals and two assists, while Oliver also scored twice.

Sherman and Torres each scored their first high school goals to round out the Hodgdon scoring.

Hunter Anderson scored the lone goal for Southern Aroostook.

Wisdom Girls Top Lee Academy

Wisdom earned a 5-1 girls soccer victory over Lee Academy.

Ellie Cyr led the Lady Pioneers with two goals.

Madi Cyr, Blake Pelletier and Peyton Roy also found the net for Wisdom.

Stella Martin scored Lee Academy’s lone goal.

Southern Aroostook Edges Hodgdon

Southern Aroostook picked up a 2-1 girls soccer win over Hodgdon.

Brewer Blanks Caribou Girls

Brewer earned a 6-0 girls soccer victory over Caribou.

Mattanawcook Edges Wisdom Boys

Mattanawcook Academy came away with a 3-2 boys soccer win over Wisdom.

Schenck Tops East Grand

Schenck/Stearns earned a 5-1 boys soccer win over East Grand.

Brewer, Caribou Finish Even

Brewer and Caribou battled to a 1-1 tie in boys soccer.

Today’s County Schedule

Thursday, October 1

Girls Soccer

Penquis Valley vs. Katahdin, 4 p.m.

Bucksport vs. Fort Kent, 4 p.m.

Penobscot Valley vs. Houlton, 4 p.m.

Easton vs. Central Aroostook, 5 p.m.

Fort Fairfield vs. Van Buren, 6 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Old Town vs. Fort Kent, 5:30 p.m.

Easton vs. Central Aroostook, 7 p.m.

Golf / Cross Country

PVC Championships at Hermon Meadows, 10 a.m.

Help Us Keep The County Scoreboard Going

The more updates we receive from coaches, parents, athletes and fans, the more teams and student-athletes we can recognize across The County.

As always, coaches, parents, players and fans are encouraged to send in scores, stats, photos, schedule changes and standout performances from around The County, by clicking [HERE] or [HERE]!

Fall Week Four Athlete of the Week voting is live until Thursday at 3pm, you can use the link here to vote!

[WEEK FOUR VOTING LINK]