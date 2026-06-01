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The spring sports season has brought some incredible performances from athletes all around The County.

Over the past month and a half, the number of deserving athletes, big stat lines and milestone moments has continued to grow. With so many performances worth recognizing each week, the Athlete of the Week feature is growing too.

Beginning with Spring Week Six, there will now be a Boys Athlete of the Week and a Girls Athlete of the Week named each week.

This week’s ballots feature athletes from baseball, softball, lacrosse and track and field, with a no-hitter, championship meet victories, big offensive games, strong all-around performances and a career milestone all included in the mix.

Voting is open now and will remain open until Thursday at 1 p.m. The Spring Week Six Boys and Girls Athletes of the Week will be announced Friday morning.

Girls Athlete Of The Week Nominees

Amelia Matwyko, Houlton Softball

Amelia Matwyko threw a seven-inning no-hitter with 14 strikeouts and added an RBI double at the plate.

Kelsie Daigle, Wisdom Softball

Kelsie Daigle went 4-for-5 with 6 RBIs and four runs scored in one game, then added another three-hit game later in the week.

Tori Ervin, Northern Maine Moose Girls Lacrosse

Tori Ervin reached 100 career points during the Moose season finale, helping Northern Maine close the year with a program-best fifth win and the program’s first three-game winning streak.

Brooke Shields, Southern Aroostook Softball

Brooke Shields had three hits, scored five runs and pitched five innings with nine strikeouts during a strong all-around performance.

Journey Bragg, Washburn Softball

Journey Bragg went 3-for-4 with 5 RBIs to help lead the Lady Beavers offensively.

Dakotah Stevens, Katahdin Softball

Dakotah Stevens collected three hits and 5 RBI's during a strong offensive performance for the Lady Cougars. She was also nominated for her strong leadership and skill behind the plate.

Vote for the Spring Week Six Girls Athlete of the Week:

Boys Athlete Of The Week Nominees

Max Morrow, Caribou Track And Field

Max Morrow won the boys 100 meter dash in 11.56 and the boys 400 meter dash in 50.36 at the PVC Large School Championship.

Nathan Brady, Houlton/GHCA Track And Field

Nathan Brady won the boys 3200 meter run in 10:39.22 and finished second in the boys 1600 meter run in 4:43.18 at the PVC Small School Championship.

Pierce Gorneault, Caribou Track And Field

Pierce Gorneault won the boys 3200 meter run at the PVC Large School Championship in 9:57.73, finishing as the only runner in the event under 10 minutes.

Conor Schmidt, Katahdin Baseball

Conor Schmidt went 3-for-4 with two triples and 5 RBIs in one game, then added two hits and 2 RBIs in another, finishing with at least five hits and 7 RBIs across two reported games.

Nathan Tompkins, Presque Isle Track And Field

Nathan Tompkins finished inside the top five in four events at the PVC Large School Championship, placing tied for third in high jump, fifth in long jump, third in triple jump and third in javelin.

Levi Cole, Fort Fairfield Baseball

Levi Cole collected two hits, including a triple, and drove in 4 runs during a strong offensive game for the Tigers.

Eli Jandreau, Presque Isle Baseball

Eli Jandreau recorded an RBI single during the week. His nomination also recognizes his commitment to the Presque Isle Wildcats as a hard-working and dedicated player throughout four years of varsity baseball participation.

Vote for the Spring Week Six Boys Athlete of the Week:

Voting Is Open

Cast your votes now for the Spring Week Six Boys and Girls Athletes of the Week.

Voting closes Thursday at 1 p.m., and both winners will be announced Friday morning.