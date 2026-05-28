Houlton’s Amelia Matwyko delivered one of the biggest softball performances of the spring Wednesday, tossing a no-hitter with 14 strikeouts as the Lady Shires earned a 2-0 win over Presque Isle.

Matwyko also helped herself at the plate with an RBI double, while Jordan Fitzpatrick added a double and scored a run for Houlton.

The outing stands out even more because it was a full seven-inning no-hitter in a tight County matchup, giving the Lady Shires a statement win as the regular season continues.

Here is the rest of The County Scoreboard from Wednesday, May 27.

Softball

Houlton 2, Presque Isle 0

Amelia Matwyko pitched a no-hitter with 14 strikeouts and also had an RBI double for Houlton in the win.

Jordan Fitzpatrick also doubled and scored a run for the Lady Shires.

Wisdom 23, Central Aroostook 6

Wisdom picked up the win over Central Aroostook, with Riley Guerrette and Emma Soucy driving in two runs apiece for the Lady Pioneers.

Harleigh Allen and Lilly Burtt each drove in a run for the Lady Panthers.

Washburn 16, Ashland 14

Washburn held off Ashland in a high-scoring matchup.

Yrah Tismo went 3-for-6 and drove in a run for the Lady Beavers. Cassidy Pinette went 2-for-4 with two RBIs.

Journey Bragg, Haily Campbell, Cadie Mendoza, Finley Turner, and Jessica Remington also had two hits apiece for Washburn.

Madison MacLean led Ashland, going 3-for-5 with three RBIs. Addison Labelle and Layla Burby each drove in two runs on three hits, while Sadie Trams and Emma Doughty also had three hits apiece for the Lady Hornets.

Baseball

Washburn 15, Ashland 1

Tommy King picked up the win for Washburn, going four innings and striking out eight.

Avery Nadeau and Nason Nadeau led the Beavers offensively with two hits apiece and an RBI. Miles Tate had a hit and scored three times, while Brayden Barnard had a hit and scored four times. Porter Bell also added a hit for Washburn.

Zane Zarate and Cole Soucy had Ashland’s hits.

Presque Isle 16, Houlton 0

Presque Isle picked up the six-inning win over Houlton.

Trenten Mastro and Lane Carmichael combined for the shutout for the Wildcats, striking out nine.

Carter Vigue had two hits and two RBIs. Mastro, Oliver Woollard, and Van Brigham each added a hit and two RBIs for Presque Isle.

Trenton Soucy doubled for the Shires.

Fort Fairfield 10, Wisdom 0

Fort Fairfield earned the win over Wisdom.

Eric Helstrom had two hits and two RBIs for the Tigers, while Jacob Edgecomb added a hit and two RBIs.

Joel Desjardins and Matt Girard each had base hits for the Pioneers.

Tennis

Fort Kent Boys 4, Houlton 1

The Fort Kent boys picked up a 4-1 win over Houlton.

Houlton Girls 5, Fort Kent 0

The Houlton girls earned a 5-0 win over Fort Kent.

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