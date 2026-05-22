Another strong week of County sports brought another tough Athlete of the Week ballot, and this week’s winner comes from Caribou High School.

Olivia Beaulieu of Caribou High School has been named the Spring Week Four Athlete of the Week.

Beaulieu put together a strong all-around performance for the Lady Vikings, pitching a one-hitter and striking out seven. She also helped herself at the plate, adding two hits in an 11-0 Caribou win.

It was the kind of two-way performance that stood out in a week filled with big stat lines from around The County.

This week’s nominees were Lydia Qualey of Katahdin, Nic Plourde of Caribou, Tommy King, Autumn Quint of Hodgdon, Olivia Beaulieu of Caribou, and Cayden Ala of Fort Fairfield.

The ballot featured a three-home run game, a two-homer performance, strong pitching outings, and several all-around efforts from baseball and softball.

Congratulations to Olivia Beaulieu of Caribou High School, the Spring Week Four Athlete of the Week.

Week Five Athlete of the Week nominations are LIVE and open until Sunday 9pm! Click [HERE] to nominate a student-athlete today!